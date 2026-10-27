McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Johan's avatar
Johan
18h

Glad for both, and neither was out of reach. But they shouldn't be read the same way. Serbia's party won by roughly 13 points. That's a mandate. Brazil was 51.8 to 48.2, after Flávio led the first round and most final runoff polls had him slightly ahead. That's a win, not a verdict.

What saved Brazil's democracy wasn't the size of the margin. It was a margin of a few points plus institutions that counted it, certified it, and will hold it. That's exactly why Flávio's refusal to concede matters, and why regional recognition of the result matters even more.

The lesson for the rest of us, Americans especially, isn't that the tide has turned. It's that elections are often decided by a few points, and the guardrails are what make a few points enough.

Johan

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Brandeis's Ghost's avatar
Brandeis's Ghost
18h

The idea that Lula, himself a populist autocrat at heart, is somehow a good win for democracy, is short-sighted. There was no winning for small d democrats in that election. Lauding Lula is as absurd as lauding Bolsonaro would’ve been.

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