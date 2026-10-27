Student List supporters rallying in Slavija, Serbia (Gavrilo Andrić / protesti.pics)

In my recent Substack essays and media appearances, I’ve had a lot to say about the troubling developments in Ukraine and democratic backsliding the United States. So today, I want to focus on some good news for a change. This weekend brought encouraging developments for democracy in Serbia, Brazil, and Venezuela. No matter what happens in the future in these countries, this moment is worth celebrating. The fatalistic assumption that autocracy in the world is rising and democracy is declining was challenged forcefully in three different countries in one historic weekend.

In Serbia, the increasingly autocratic Aleksandar Vučić suffered a historic defeat on Sunday after his Serbian Progressive Party lost its parliamentary majority to a student-led opposition movement. The Student List’s victory follows nearly two years of anti-government protests, sparked by the deadly collapse of a railway station canopy that became a symbol of government corruption and lack of accountability. The movement is remarkable in its own right: decentralized, student-led, and represented by candidates drawn from different walks of Serbian society. That it prevailed despite the ruling party’s entrenched dominance of Serbia’s political institutions and media makes its achievement even more impressive. And the fact that Vučić, an important European ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, conceded defeat is another encouraging sign.

There was good news, too, from Brazil, where the incumbent President Lula defeated far-right challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Four years ago, Lula came to power with the backing of a broad coalition determined to defend Brazilian democracy against the increasingly authoritarian Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro refused to accept defeat, and his supporters stormed government buildings in the capital. Sound familiar? Jair Bolsonaro was later sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup, drawing criticism from President Trump, for whom Bolsonaro was a key regional ally. Now, Brazilian voters have rejected a return to Bolsonaro family rule. Ominously, like his father before him, Flávio Bolsonaro has refused to concede, making the defense of Brazil’s democratic institutions all the more important. (President Trump has also described the election as looking “rigged,” without providing evidence.). But even many right-wing leaders in the region have already recognized the results of this election, making a replay of a serious attempt to overturn them unlikely.

Finally, there was encouraging news from Venezuela, where opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado returned home on Sunday after nearly a year in exile. Machado was barred from running in Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, which was ultimately stolen by the authoritarian incumbent Nicolás Maduro. After Maduro’s removal from power by U.S. forces in January, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assumed the presidency on an interim basis. She was only supposed to serve for 90 days in this role, but new elections have yet to be called. Machado’s return, and the enthusiastic welcome she received (tens of thousands of her supporters took to the streets on Sunday night as she made her way through Caracas), is a hopeful development and a reminder that the Venezuelan people’s aspirations to restore democracy have not disappeared. The next step must be free and fair elections in which the voices of the Venezuelan people can finally be heard. Machado’s return creates greater momentum for new elections.

I don’t know all the policy positions of Lula, Machado, or the Serbian students. Some I know I disagree with. But that’s precisely the point. Democracy isn’t about ensuring that the candidates or parties we favor win. It’s about giving citizens the freedom to choose their leaders, hold them accountable, and remove them from power through the ballot box. We should celebrate that process even when we disagree with the outcome.

With elections today in Israel and fast approaching in the United States, let’s hope that spirit continues.