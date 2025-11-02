As I wind down “pub week” for Autocrats vs Democrats today, I’m deeply grateful. I’m so thankful to everyone who has picked up the book, come out to the talks (more to come!), and engaged thoughtfully with the ideas in the book. I’m also grateful to the journalists and hosts who’ve given me the chance to discuss the book's themes and what they mean for our times. Getting my ideas out to as many people as possible is my mission. I’d give the book away for free if I were a billionaire! But my deepest feeling of gratitude comes from remembering all those who inspired the book, helped research and write the book, and provided support along the way for a book years in the making. To honor and celebrate them, I’m publishing the acknowledgments section of the book here today. It’s long for a reason! I owe so much to so many!

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The inspiration for this book began a decade ago, during a summer I spent learning about the Chinese economy and political reform at the Stanford Center at Peking University (SCPKU) as the Distinguished Mingde Faculty Fellow. I am not an expert on China. However, as someone who has spent most of his life studying Marxist-Leninist regimes, I approached the then-popular optimism about the prospects of the Chinese Communist Party reforming, let alone democratizing, with skepticism. This kind of path had rarely occurred in the communist world. In the late 1980s, Soviet experts engaged in similar debates, and some were hopeful that the new Soviet Communist Party leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, could impose evolutionary democratic change from above. I was in the other camp, convinced that only the breakdown of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union would create the permissive conditions for genuine democratization. I thought a sobering book about lessons learned from the Soviet transition experience applied to the debate on Chinese reform would be a useful contribution.

But back then and still today, I had a demanding day job, leading the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, teaching at Stanford, and various other commitments that left me with little more than an hour here and there for this book idea. And then the debate on China moved on. By the time I spent a second summer at SCPKU in Beijing in 2019, the pendulum had swung—especially in Washington—toward a new consensus: we had entered a new Cold War with another communist regime, the People’s Republic of China. In my view, this was an important analytical correction to earlier optimism. However, conventional wisdom then overshot the target, and groupthink began to suppress a much-needed debate about the true drivers of conflict in US-China relations. So, I shifted my focus too, believing that my contribution could be to draw lessons from the original Cold War to inform how to navigate our relations with China today—an idea I first explored in an article for The Washington Quarterly in 2020. The book grew.

Around the same time, I also began to feel like American national security strategists were rightfully focused on the China threat but wrongly ignoring the Russia threat. Putin’s Russia did not have the same capabilities as Xi’s China, but Putin himself had stronger intentions to challenge the United States and the liberal international world more broadly. So Russia had to be added to a book on great power competition—the book grew longer. And then, Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The book had to expand again.

Soon after, I decided to add introductory chapters explaining the origins of confrontation with China and Russia, because I kept reading too many accounts that treated these rivalries as inevitable or immutable. That, too, required more space. And after explaining and describing this new era of great power competition, some of my initial readers of the manuscript asked what I would do about it. So I added a chapter on policy prescriptions, which eventually turned into three chapters. The book got even longer. In fact, by the time I finished the first complete draft of this book, it totaled twelve hundred pages with over five thousand footnotes. As the book’s scope kept expanding, so did the timeline for writing it. And things kept changing! Donald Trump’s reelection alone required an expansion and rewrite of several sections.

The book you bought and maybe will read (it is still around five hundred pages, so I am just grateful you picked it up!) is a radically condensed version of the original draft. I hope that it reads as a synthesis of historical analysis and a lot of literature. I fear that for some experts on Russia, China, or the United States, it will instead read like an oversimplification. In trying to maintain the full scope of the book, with a storyline beginning in the eighteenth century and ending with the first months of Trump’s second term, that is a risk I ultimately decided to take. While individual experts on Russia, China, or the United States may not learn anything new in the chapters devoted to their area of specialization, I hope they will find value in the comparisons and insights offered in chapters on which they are not specialists. To all those experts, especially in the China field, from whom I learned a lot while writing this book: thank you. And also, my apologies for having to cut so many endnotes referencing your work!

That said, I wrote this book with another audience in mind, extending beyond experts on Russia, China, or American foreign policy. My biggest hope is that this book will be read by nonexperts, especially in the United States, which will help us as a country to have a more informed debate about America’s place in the world. I worry about the American public’s lack of engagement with foreign policy issues. And when that engagement does happen, it is often oversimplified, reduced to slogans and bumper stickers, or stops at the statement of an objective without a feasible strategy for achieving it. I am all for making America great again, or keeping America great. However, how to pursue that goal in foreign policy is the harder question in our new era of great competition, which is unlike any period we have lived through before. The real world is complex, in many ways more complex than the Cold War. To succeed in this new era, American leaders and society must understand that complexity, which sometimes requires reading long and complicated books like this one. If long and complex, I also aspired to write a readable book that is thin on jargon and references to theory (although international relations scholars will quickly recognize the theoretical scaffolding embedded in the book).

Writing such a big book over such a long period required a lot of help. First and foremost, I want to thank those who read parts of the book in draft. Reading someone else’s work in draft is the most generous act in academia. Honestly, I rarely have the time to do so, which is why I am so grateful for those who made the time to offer this gift to me: Mike Brown, Larry Diamond, Jim Fearon, Tarek Ghani, Jim Goldgeier, Elliott Zaagman, Alex Lennon, Isobel Porteous, David Shambaugh, Gustavs Zilgalvis, and Cole McFaul (yes, he is my son, and he is the real specialist on China in the family, unlike me!).

The community of scholars studying China, Taiwan, South Korea, Ja- pan, and Asia more broadly at Stanford University, including Erin Carter, Elizabeth Economy, Don Emmerson, Tom Fingar, Chenjian Li, Hongbin Li, Oriana Mastro, Curtis Milhaupt, Jean Oi, Jennifer Pan, Scott Rozelle, Gi- Wook Shin, Dan Sneider, Kharis Templeman, Glenn Tiffert, Kiyo Tsutsui, Andy Walder, Chenggang Xu, and Yiqing Xu, has been very generous with their time in helping educate me about all things Asia. Outside of Stanford, I am especially grateful to China experts Jude Blanchett, Weitseng Chen, Karl Eikenberry, Taylor Fravel, Yasheng Huang, Evan Medeiros, Minxin Pei, Matt Pottinger, Orville Schell, and David Shambaugh, from whom I have learned immensely through conversations and interactions over the years. I also want to thank academic colleagues at Peking University and Tsinghua University for the generosity of their time over many years in helping me learn about US-China relations.

My learning curve on China was especially steep, but I also had new things to learn about Russia and American foreign policy while writing this book. At Stanford, I am especially grateful for conversations and interactions over the years with Chip Blacker, Brett Carter, Larry Diamond, Jim Ellis, Jim Fearon, Joe Felter, Niall Ferguson, Frank Fukuyama, Tim- othy Garton Ash, Jim Goldgeier, Anna Gryzmala-Busse, Eric Jensen, Colin Kahl, H. R. McMaster, Condoleezza Rice, Scott Sagan, George Shultz, Ken Shultz, Kathryn Stoner, Harold Trinkunas, and Amy Zegart. And for my continuing education about Russia, I am also indebted to my Ukrainian colleagues in government, civil society, and academia, too many to mention here.

As already noted, this book has been a long time in the making. The great advantage, however, of researching and writing a book for this long is that I got the opportunity to work with many talented research assistants at Stanford, including Lucas Beissner, Isabel Cai, Kaidi Dai, Hitsch Daines, Sharon Du, Kyle Duchynski, Dakota Foster, Hannah Freeman, Devin Fung, Maya Guzdar, Janpal Singh LaChapelle, Chubing Li, Marianne Lu, Vaughn Nahapetian, Seungpo Sohn, and Yifan Xu. In the final year of writing, Hannah Freeman’s detailed and rigorous work on the entire manuscript as well as insightful suggestions on conceptual issues played an especially vital role in getting this book across the finish line.

I am also thankful to Jingfu Chen, Chubing Li, and Peggy Zou for their terrific assistance during my fieldwork in China in 2015, 2019, 2024, and 2025. In addition, I want to thank the students who participated in my seminar on A New Cold War? Great Power Relations in the 21st Century, which I taught at Stanford from 2021 to 2025, and once as a minicourse with both Stanford and Peking University students in the spring of 2024. I learned a lot from them. I, too, hope they learned from me and their peers in these sem- inars. More generally, I always learn from teaching at Stanford. It is one of the great blessings of my life. So, to all my students, not just those in this course, thank you.

I also wanted to thank Matt Harper at HarperCollins, who gave me terrific advice on the big-picture themes of this book throughout its evolution; my agent Jay Mandel at WME, whose wisdom and optimism helped me immensely along the way; and excellent editorial assistance from Marina Krakovsky in the early phase of the book and Tracy Roe in the final phase.

A few more people made extraordinary contributions to the research and writing of this book. During the early years of research and writing, Bronte Kass was my superstar research assistant, editor, muse, and all-around great colleague who helped with every facet of this book and much more, including TAing my classes and helping me write and edit hundreds of other essays and articles. I also benefited tremendously from having Laura van Megen join our research team for a year. Laura is a real expert on China and dramatically improved all the China chapters as well as the arguments of the book more broadly.

I also want to give special thanks to my executive assistant, Mahlorei Bruce-Apalis. The title “executive assistant” does not fully capture the depth and breadth of support Mahlorei has provided me over the years. To help me get this book done, Mahlorei triaged dozens of daily requests— from faculty, students, deans, FSI Council members and staff, MSNBC producers, White House officials, Ukrainian government leaders, senators, donors, and more—all while still trying to carve out bits of time for researching and writing this book. Add to that reserving space on my calendar for family and friends, and you now understand that Mahlorei has a very demanding job! But Mahlorei does it with the utmost professionalism, calm, and grace. I would never have completed this book without her.

I also want to thank my senior leadership team at the Freeman Spogli Institute—Ari Chasnoff, Megan Gorman, and Michelle Townsend—for never thinking of this book as a distraction from my day job but instead stepping in and up for me every day to help carry the responsibility of leading this fantastic institute. I want to thank the FSI Advisory Council, too, which provided me with the research support to complete this book.

I also want to thank my wife, Donna, and my sons, Cole and Luke, for joining me on research trips to China during the summers of 2015 and 2019—and for patiently listening to my endless complaints about having to work on “the book” when I should have been doing more fun things with them. Thank you, Donna, Cole, and Luke, for also thoughtfully discussing the ideas in the book with me. I am extremely fortunate to have such sharp, analytical thinkers in my own family! I am especially grateful to Donna for allowing me too many weekends to “get a little work done on the book” because I had no time during the week. But I am most appreciative of Donna’s support for everything I do, far beyond just this book.

I am also very grateful to my siblings Pat, Christie, Shawn, and Tim for always supporting the work I do, be it writing this book or standing up for democratic values at home and abroad. They are always in my corner. That gives me tremendous strength.

Finally, I want to thank my parents, Helen and Kip McFaul, for instilling in me a deep appreciation for learning and a commitment to trying to make the world a better place. I know I learned a lot from writing this book. I hope its publication will help make the world more secure, prosperous, and democratic.

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