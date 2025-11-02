McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
Nov 2, 2025

Ambassador, We have admired you via your appearances on msnbc. Your parents did a great job. Proud to purchase your book and read it. Congratulations. Well done. 👏💔🇺🇸

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Nov 3, 2025

Your book arrived at my door a couple of days ago, and I'm having a wonderful time reading and pondering it. Thanks for writing. Thanks for putting so much of yourself, your memories, and your time into this book. It's a treasure.

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