There is a colorful saying in the Russian language—Аппетит приходит во время еды—which literally translates as “the appetite comes with eating.” This phrase is used to convey, metaphorically, the idea that the more you have, the more you want.

In international relations theory, Professor John Mearsheimer has developed a similar idea of how states behave, one that also helps to explain the dangers of appeasement. In his classic book, The Tragedy of Great Powers (p. 164), he writes:

“Appeasement contradicts the dictates of offensive realism, and therefore it is a fanciful and dangerous strategy. It is unlikely to transform a dangerous foe into a kinder, gentler opponent, much less a peace-loving state. Indeed, appeasement is likely to whet, not shrink, an aggressor’s appetite for conquest.” “Because great powers are programmed for offense, and an appeased state is likely to interpret any power concession by another state as a sign of weakness—as evidence that the appeaser is unwilling to defend the balance of power. The appeased state is then likely to continue pushing for more concessions. “Furthermore, the appeased state’s capability to gain even more power would be enhanced—probably substantially—by the additional power it was granted by the appeaser. In short, appeasement is likely to make a dangerous rival more, not less, dangerous.”

My readers will know that I rarely agree with Professor Mearsheimer when discussing Russia and Ukraine. He blames the West for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I find that claim absurd. (You can read our first exchange on this debate in Foreign Affairs from 2014 here. More generally, I am skeptical of parsimonious theories that try to explain state behavior, everywhere, all the time. I do not know if countries are always inclined to want to eat more—want to conquer more. So, I am not signing up to a general theory about appeasement in international politics. (Though, for an excellent account of the dynamics of appeasement leading up to World War II, see Tim Bouverie’s Appeasement.)

However, when it comes to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mearsheimer is exactly right. And the Russian proverb most certainly applies. The more Putin is given, the more he wants. This pattern regarding negotiations between Putin and President Trump and his envoys, ostensibly aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, has been crystal clear over the last two years. The more concessions Trump has given, the more Putin demands.

First, Trump cut all direct American military and economic assistance to Ukraine. Did that concession compel Putin to change any of his maximalist goals? No. Did Putin give anything in return? No.

Second, Trump told Ukrainians (and the world) that they cannot join NATO. Did Putin relax his demands in negotiations because of this gift? No.

Third, Trump called for President Zelenskyy to be removed, a longstanding Putin goal. Did that quell Putin’s appetite? Not at all.

Fourth, Trump and his lead negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, offered financial inducements. They lifted sanctions and entered into discussions about American purchases of Russian assets, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Was Putin’s appetite satiated? No. Just the opposite. He is even hungrier. He is demanding more while escalating his attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure (For the details, see this excellent timeline.)

Now, most recently, The New York Times is reporting that Putin wants NATO to pull back its troop deployments in Europe to their 1997 positions, including from Poland and the Baltic states. Citing documents circulated at talks between the Russian and American negotiating teams last week, the NYT also reported that Putin wants Britain and France, the two nuclear-armed countries in Europe, to rule out using their nuclear weapons to protect other European countries. According to German newspaper Bild, Putin has further expanded his list of demands to include the outrageous ask that Finland withdraw from the NATO alliance. As Putin keeps pocketing more concessions, his appetite grows.

After two years of trying to bribe Putin into changing his mind, it’s time for a fundamental pivot. Appeasement has been tried, and it did not work. We need a new approach that focuses on pressuring Putin, not just appeasing him. That would mean more weapons and money for Ukraine, including finally transferring Russia’s frozen assets in the West to Ukraine, and more sanctions for Russia. Instead of trying to change Putin’s mind, world leaders should focus instead on changing his capabilities.

Trump is not the only world leader who could put pressure on Putin to end his barbaric war in Ukraine. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has the power to influence Russia’s calculations. When they hold a trilateral meeting this week, Trump and Xi should tell Putin that if he does not agree to a ceasefire, then they will commit to increasing pressure on Russia.

Of course, I have zero confidence that Xi will try to accelerate progress towards ending the war in Ukraine. China is one of Russia’s most important economic partners, and therefore Xi could use this economic leverage to pressure Putin, but so far he has shown little appetite to do so. For all his talk about wanting to serve as a leader of the international order—annexation is one of the worst sins one can commit in defiance of the UN Charter— Xi has been a big disappointment.

Sadly, I also have little hope that Trump will change his ways, either. But different from the People’s Republic of China, Trump is the leader of a democracy. Polls show clearly that the citizens of the United States do not like Putin and still support Ukraine. Elections earlier this month delivered historic victories for the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives and Senate, meaning constraints on Trump’s efforts at appeasing Putin are looming. Putin should recognize that his window for crafting a peace deal with Trump’s help is rapidly closing. Putin’s position on the battlefield continues to get worse. So, too, does his diplomatic position. The American era of appeasement of Putin is winding down. Putin is best off pocketing the concessions the United States has already delivered and cutting a deal now.