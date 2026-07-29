Democracy, Diplomacy and the New World Order
A recording of my recent talk at the Aspen Institute
I recently had the pleasure of travelling to beautiful Aspen to speak at the Aspen Institute, where I joined Elliot Gerson for a wide-ranging conversation on the changing dynamics of international relations.
We discussed the challenges posed to the United States by China and Russia, the broader geopolitical pressures confronting democracies, and the role diplomacy can play in navigating an increasingly complex world.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for such a thoughtful discussion. It was wonderful to see such a full audience, and I hope those who couldn’t make it enjoy the conversation here.
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PEACE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN THE US, RUSSIA AND UKRAINE – Putin's goal in negotiations with the Trump administration is not to reach a peace agreement, but to weaken his Ukrainian opponent, to gain leverage with outlandish demands, to delay American and European support for Ukraine, and to spread Russian propaganda and misinformation justifying Russia's illegal invasion. For Russia, Foreign policy is only a tool to manipulate adversaries, to shape the battlefield, and to manage the global perception of the Ukraine/Russian war. To Putin's Russia, Western shared values, the rules-based order, and democratic elections are seen as weaknesses and vulnerabilities to be exploited. - With the Trump administration, Russia is close to realizing its goal of dividing America from NATO and bringing pro-Russian political parties to power in Europe. Trump's tariff trade wars with its allies, the threat to Greenland and Canadian sovereignty, the threatened withdrawal from NATO, and the complete stopping of military and economic aid to Ukraine from the beginning of 2025, has created mistrust, anger, and insecurity with our global allies.
RUSSIA HAS HAD NO REASON TO AGREE TO ANY PEACE PLAN THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE UKRAINE'S SURRENDER AS LONG AS THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO DENY MILITARY AND ECONOMIC SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE. THROUGHOUT 2025, TRUMP DENIED MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE WHILE ENGAGING IN FRUITLESS NEGOTIATIONS. THE US AND THE COALITION OF THE WILLING MUST SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE INCLUDING LONG RANGE WEAPONS WHICH WOULD END RUSSIA'S INDUSTRIAL ADVANTAGE. SANCTIONS ALONE, AND MEANINGLESS NEGOTIATIONS WITHOUT SUFFICIENT MILITARY AID ARE WORTHLESS!! SHOWING WEAKNESS AND CAPITULATING TO RUSSIAN DEMANDS WILL NOT BRING PEACE! PUTIN ONLY RESPECTS UNYIELDING POWER AND RESOLVE!
THE LATEST 20 POINT PEACE PLAN WILL BE REJECTED BY PUTIN'S REGIME BECAUSE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS ABANDONED THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE! The earlier pro-Russian 28 point "peace" proposal presented by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to Zelensky asked Ukraine, which is the victim of Russia's illegal invasion, to surrender the rest of strategically critical Donbas giving Russia a total of 20% of Ukraine, rewarded Russia by recognizing the conquered territory as part of Russia, ended sanctions on Russia, returned Russian assets that could be used to rebuild Ukraine, disarmed a third of Ukraine's army, while disallowing a peacekeeping force, or NATO membership. Trump's special envoy to Russia, Witkoff had never been to Ukraine and did not consult our European allies in preparing this proposal with Russia. This proposal ignored the long-term strategic interests of America and our European allies!!! If Ukraine is defeated, Russia can claim the status of a world power as it turns the second largest European country, the breadbasket for the world with 38 million tech savvy, battle tested Ukrainians into "cannon fodder" for AXIS imperialism. Sacrificing the security and survival of western democracies while hoping for questionable business deals is not putting America First. President Trump and Witkoff do not share the content of their conversations with Putin by using the NSC Secret Code Word System, and they even use Russian translators to keep these negotiations secret from national security advisors and congress.
A RUSSIAN VICTORY OVER UKRAINE AND REWARDING RUSSIAN AGGRESSION WILL BE EXTREMELY COSTLY FOR THE US, NATO AND THE WORLD'S DEMOCRACIES AS THEY WILL FACE AN EMBOLDENED AXIS ALLIANCE IN EUROPE, ASIA, AFRICA, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA. The AXIS (Russia, China, Iran and North Korea), their allies (Belarus, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba) and proxies (Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, Hungary, criminal gangs, dictators in the Global South, cybercriminals, drug cartels, terrorists and mercenaries) have global ambitions which go far beyond Ukraine, but they all support Russia's victory in Ukraine which stands as the free world’s bulwark defending liberty, sovereignty, and democracy against a totalitarian world order. Russia, its AXIS allies and proxies use HYBID WARFARE in addition to propaganda, misinformation, disinformation, and election interference to undercut western support for Ukraine and to undermine democratic governments with pro-Russian politicians.
-During the 2026 war between Iran and the US, Russia continues to support its AXIS ally, Iran,
with logistical and material support including the targeting of American bases and military assets.
-Now is the time to support the Russian sanctions bill supported by Lindsey Graham to honor his clear sighted view that the United States of America should support its ally Ukraine against Russian aggression!!
-UKRAINE IS THE FRONT LINE IN THE GLOBAL DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM AGAINST AXIS IMPERIALISM AND A TOTALITARIAN WORLD ORDER! Surrendering Ukraine to Russia or rewarding Russia for its illegal invasion would be a tragic loss for the entire future of humanity emboldening further aggression by the AXIS, its allies and proxies. The only path toward peace in Europe would be if Ukraine is integrated into both NATO and the EU with the full support of the United States of America! David A. Mangs Ph.D.
OPEN LETTER TO TRUMP SUPPORTERS
“The most dangerous losses are the ones that happen so slowly, you don’t notice until it’s too late.” Susan Riebe
Elizabeth Graham
Jul 29, 2026
As the world watches U.S. bombs fall on Iran, amid rising U.S. military casualties and an unclear strategy, Donald Trump’s manufactured anger distracts from a reality he increasingly tries to conceal. His treasonous presidency is showing cracks.
He daily juggles his role as the president, his self-focused accumulated wealth as the head of his businesses, his cloaked and dangerous obligation to Mr. Putin, and his own narcissistic conscious feeding his psychopathic ego – all combined with a diminished intelligence.
These constant rotating variables often explode into frustration and anger, but his ingrained “con man” persona and his mastery of deception continue to fool half the American public.
After twenty years living and working in Russia and in Russian-speaking countries, I transcended the enormous gap between U.S. openness and Russian clandestine and surreptitious behavior. I developed the skill of continual deductive reasoning and methodical analysis – where in the U.S. fundamental judgements were blacker and whiter. Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to deceive Americans have reawakened my Russian reasoning skills and I write for one paramount purpose – to warn Americans.
First and foremost, Americans must begin to question Mr. Trump’s loyalty to the U.S. The facts are obvious and the list is long demonstrating his compliance with Mr. Putin’s wishes – all which lead to the destruction of the United States and to the benefit of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc. – all enemies of the United States. And Mr. Trump is running out of allies to insult and alienate. This fact was obvious at the recent NATO meeting, where he once again berated Denmark regarding Greenland. He appears unaware that he has alienated nearly every ally available to target, while his enemies continue to grow.
Trump has diverted attention from what is happening to the “dollar” – the bedrock of American stability – to his excessive spending, his demolishing the White House, his ICE and immigration policies, his various threats, and his wars. As explained by Susan Riebe, “here is the story most Americans missed.”
In 1974, Henry Kissinger flew to Saudi Arabia and made a deal. All oil everywhere in the world would be traded in US dollars. Not gold. Not pounds. Not marks. Not yuan. Dollars.
That one agreement gave America something no military could ever win on a battlefield. Every country on earth needed dollars to buy oil. Every country on earth had to hold dollars in reserve. Every country on earth was forced into America’s financial system not by choice, but by energy. That is the petrodollar. And it gave America 52 years of the most powerful financial dominance in world history. (Ibid)
Here is what just happened: Iran announced it will accept yuan, China’s currency, for oil instead of dollars. Iran is allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz only when that oil is traded in yuan. You do not hear this from Ms. Karoline Leavitt, from Republican Congressional men and women, from FOX News, or from Trump himself.
“At least two vessels have already settled transit fees in yuan. Deutsche Bank put it directly: this conflict could become “the catalyst for erosion in petrodollar dominance — and the beginnings of the petroyuan. And, because oil is the world’s most traded commodity, every nation that imports energy must first acquire the currency oil is priced in.” (Ibid)
When oil was priced in dollars, global demand for the dollar increased. Countries held U.S. Treasury bonds as reserves, allowing America to borrow, spend, and print money cheaply for decades.
“As of mid-2026, the United States owes mainland China approximately $659.3 billion. This figure has been steadily declining from its 2013 historical peak of $1.31 trillion, as China actively diversifies its reserves away from U.S. financial assets due to geopolitical tensions and currency management goals.” (AI Overview)
“The dollar’s power was never about ‘America’ being strong. It was about oil being priced in dollars. The day that changes – everything changes.” (Ibid) The shift will be gradual, but each ship paying in yuan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz brings the United States one step closer to ruin. At home, this gradual de-dollarization could eventually raise import prices, fuel domestic inflation, and weaken the U.S. government’s ability to finance the national debt – an American taxpayer liability that has increased by $7.8 Trillion dollars during Donald Trump’s term. (Wikipedia) If gas seems expensive now, expect it to rise even more along with all other consumer foods and goods.
The Iran–U.S. war has not ended, in part, because global energy markets need time to shift from dollars to yuan. Even if Mr. Trump continues bombing Iran - at the cost of about $2 Billion per day - U.S. petrodollar dominance is already weakening. Trump has lifted sanctions on Russian oil, while China is gaining recognition as the next global leader. The wheels are turning.
Mr. Trump does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize he covets; instead, he merits an Oscar for his extraordinary performance as a deceptive and treasonous American president, controlled by an enemy intent on destroying the United States.
PASS THIS ALONG TO OTHERS. THANK YOU.