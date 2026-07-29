I recently had the pleasure of travelling to beautiful Aspen to speak at the Aspen Institute, where I joined Elliot Gerson for a wide-ranging conversation on the changing dynamics of international relations.

We discussed the challenges posed to the United States by China and Russia, the broader geopolitical pressures confronting democracies, and the role diplomacy can play in navigating an increasingly complex world.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for such a thoughtful discussion. It was wonderful to see such a full audience, and I hope those who couldn’t make it enjoy the conversation here.