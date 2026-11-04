McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Carol J Williams's avatar
Carol J Williams
2h

I've waited 10 years for Americans to heed this wake-up call and return to upholding the foundational principles of democracy. Thank you for finding your strength and doing your part.

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Fox.or.Ox's avatar
Fox.or.Ox
2hEdited

Whew that was a close call though with Fascism. I am grateful for the lower Court decisions during the process and the late wake op of the Supreme Court. My hope is now they can enact legislation to eliminate or weaken the Presidential Pardon and to hold Thomas and his wife, as wells as Alioto for Corruption In Office for accounting. The Constitution says only that the Supreme Court Justices may hold office during good behavior. Theirs deserve impeachment.

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