McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Bob Langfelder's avatar
Bob Langfelder
May 10, 2024

Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, feel overwhelmed but still trying to grasp big picture, thanks for staying informed with Georgia, etc

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Rosalind Stewart's avatar
Rosalind Stewart
May 11, 2024

I think it's a really inspired idea to sanction the current leaders in the Georgian Dream Party. Then the EU should put Georgia's membership application on hold until new democratic measures are put in place and Michael Sakashvili is released from prison and given urgent medical care. Is the US or EU ambassador to Georgia able to put any pressure on this autocratic government?

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