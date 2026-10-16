In our Substack Live session just now, I was asked how Americans can help Ukrainians directly at a time when our government does not seem inclined to do so. Below are four organizations that I know well. You can contribute to them directly.
McFaul's World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, @michaelmcfaul! Do you have any specific suggestions for contacting our elected representatives to help Ukraine? I often call my representatives in the U.S. House and Senate, asking them to help Ukraine with weapons, or, lately, to help enforce the Graham sanctions act.
Thank you Ambassador McFaul for your factual information on Ukraine and the terrible damage Russia is doing in this unprecedented invasion of a sovereign nation. Thank you for your service to our Country and your work to assist our friend and Ally.