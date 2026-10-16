McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Timur Shtatland's avatar
Timur Shtatland
Oct 16

Thank you, @michaelmcfaul! Do you have any specific suggestions for contacting our elected representatives to help Ukraine? I often call my representatives in the U.S. House and Senate, asking them to help Ukraine with weapons, or, lately, to help enforce the Graham sanctions act.

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james's avatar
james
Oct 16

Thank you Ambassador McFaul for your factual information on Ukraine and the terrible damage Russia is doing in this unprecedented invasion of a sovereign nation. Thank you for your service to our Country and your work to assist our friend and Ally.

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