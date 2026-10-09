Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

I mailed my editor the first draft of my book, Autocrats vs Democrats, in January 2022. It contained a large section in its prescriptive chapters on how to deter better a new Russia military intervention in Ukraine and other countries in the grey zone between Russia and NATO. Tragically, the following month, Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. My ideas for deterring more war in Europe came too late, and my editor and I agreed that this section needed substantial revisions. I hoped we could publish the book after the war in Ukraine ended, but that was overly optimistic: Russia’s barbaric war of imperialism continues to this day.

In 2022, and in the final publication released a year ago, the book also included a section on deterring war in Asia over Taiwan. That subject was especially on my mind this week as we hosted Taiwan’s former president, Tsai Ing-wen, at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution for a public lecture and discussion, as well as a closed-door seminar with faculty.

She delivered a wise, inspiring speech to a large crowd, mostly students. My favorite part of her public speech was when she self-deprecatingly noted that boring is sometimes good in politics. I applauded that line. The U.S. could use some more boredom in politics!

As I listened to and interacted with her throughout the day, I kept thinking about how we in the free world, together with Taiwan, must do all we can to deter a war with China over Taiwan. We must avoid repeating our failure to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. When our visiting delegation from Hoover and Stanford met with President Tsai in the summer of 2022.

That topic remained a major subject during my subsequent visit to Taiwan in the spring of 2025, especially because new doubt had spread on the island about whether the Trump administration was committed to helping keep the peace. You can read about my impressions from that trip in this essay, Taiwan Trip Report: Our collective challenge, Americans and Taiwanese alike, is to maintain the status quo. It was also a theme of our conversation yesterday. If there is war over Taiwan, we all lose – the entire world, including even the citizens of the People’s Republic of China.

Below is an abridged version of the section of my book on this subject that I published a year ago. Obviously, since October 2025, when the first edition of Autocrats vs. Democrats was published, America’s place and standing in the world have changed considerably. Most notably, President Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran has consumed substantial American military resources and attention that otherwise could have been devoted to helping to deter war in Asia. The pivot to Asia, first stated by President Obama and then continued during the first Trump administration and the Biden administration, has now been reversed, as our aircraft carriers and focus have shifted back to the Middle East. Nonetheless, I believe these developments have reinforced, rather than fundamentally altered, many of the recommendations I made then. Note also that the ideas below are intended not just for the current administration, but for future American presidents as well.

As I prepare revisions and updates for the paperback version of this book in the coming weeks, I welcome your feedback!

Avoid War Over Taiwan

From Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder, pp. 365-368:

A monumental achievement of the Cold War was avoiding war between the U.S. and China over Taiwan. Keeping the peace should continue to be a top priority for American leaders today. If Xi Jinping invaded or blockaded the island, the U.S. could be dragged into a war without winners: all sides would suffer significant casualties and face catastrophic economic consequences. American leaders must do everything they can to prevent an attack on Taiwan. Below are my prescriptions for doing so:

One, a comprehensive strategy for preventing war must begin with maintaining policies that have proven effective, first and foremost, reaffirming “strategic ambiguity” about the U.S. response to an act of aggression by China against Taiwan. There is little to gain from departing from this policy. Any such change might give Xi an excuse to escalate. American leaders should also convince allies (especially Japan) to adopt the same strategy. Multilateral strategic ambiguity would be better than American ambiguity alone.

Two, American leaders should learn from our actions in the lead-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO and the U.S. only began to provide significant military assistance to Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale attack; That was a mistake. They should have provided weapons and training to Ukrainian soldiers years before to help deter the invasion altogether. After Russia launched its attack, we should also have given Ukraine what they needed at the outset rather than increasing assistance incrementally.[i] Stockpiling more weapons and munitions in Taiwan is especially urgent because shipping military supplies to the island during an invasion will be much more complicated than to Ukraine.[ii]. Complicating matters, the United States’ own stockpiles of THAAD and Patriot missile interceptors have been heavily depleted because of the war in Iran.

Third, American officials must persuade Taiwan’s leaders to increase their defense spending. For decades, Taiwan spent roughly two percent of its GDP on defense. After Putin invaded Ukraine, Taiwanese officials expanded their military defense budget to $19 billion, a nearly 14 percent rise from the previous year. That’s still not enough given Beijing’s growing military threat. American officials could make higher defense spending levels by Taiwan a precondition for additional U.S. military assistance. In 2024, Taiwan increased mandatory military service for men from four months to one year, but greater readiness requires at least two years of service. Taiwan’s government should also devote more resources to homeland resistance and territorial defense, including education, training, and preparation for civic resistance tactics and urban guerrilla warfare operations. Territorial defense units in Ukraine were essential in slowing Russia’s invasion.

Fourth, U.S. leaders must encourage their Taiwanese counterparts to invest in asymmetric capabilities: “a large number of small things.”[iii] Taiwanese officials devote a disproportionate share of their resources to acquiring large, costly conventional platforms (like fighter aircraft and diesel submarines) and too little to mobile, unmanned, survivable, smaller weapons systems that could survive the early stages of an attack from Beijing. Short-range anti-air and anti-ship defenses, sea mines that can be activated and deactivated, coastal defense cruise missiles, and Joint-Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSMs) are all essential for deterring a PRC invasion.[iv] Taiwan also needs better air defense capabilities, including portable weapons like Stingers, as well as redundant, simpler communication systems that can survive electronic warfare attacks. If PLA soldiers do make it onto the island, Taiwan will also need anti-tank Javelins. U.S. leaders should also greenlight American and Taiwanese companies to cooperate on joint production of weapons systems.[v]

Five, in addition to weapons and ammunition, U.S. officials should encourage their Taiwanese counterparts to stockpile critical resources. Most of Taiwan’s energy supply comes from imported fossil fuels, making the country vulnerable to an energy blockade in a conflict. Taiwanese leaders must pursue greater energy independence to better withstand a blockade, including through investments in renewable energy and the reintroduction of nuclear power on the island.

Six, the war in Iran has seen American forces and military resources, particularly naval assets, pulled away from the Indo-Pacific, but we must pivot back. U.S. national security leaders must move American forces and weapons closer to Taiwan. American diplomats should also secure permission from Japan to use the U.S. air base in Kadena and the submarine base in Yokosuka if a conflict breaks out over Taiwan. Alongside regional allies, we must increase the number of stations for rearming and refueling submarines throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Hawaii and Guam are too far away to be effective options for submarine resupply. In the Philippines, we should upgrade the current right to rotate American armed forces through Philippine military bases to permanent basing permissions with cross-service access: multiple branches of the U.S. military, not just the Army, should have access to these bases.

Seven, we must improve American long-strike capabilities in the Asian theater to offset the Chinese’s growing anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities that make forward American deployments vulnerable. If the PRC does invade Taiwan and the U.S. responds by helping to defend the island, the U.S. military will have to rely on submarines and long-range bombers to avoid Chinese missiles. As a 2026 audit by the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows, too many of our planes and subs continue to face significant readiness challenges. That needs to change.

While the American military response to an invasion should remain ambiguous, American leaders should more clearly outline the non-military consequences of an invasion or blockade. For instance, the president could state publicly that the United States would recognize Taiwan’s independence in response to a Chinese invasion. Or state that an invasion would trigger the creation of a Pacific Alliance Treaty Organization (PATO). In coordination with allies and partners, American leaders should explicitly spell out the economic costs of war to Beijing: a comprehensive sanctions package, the freezing of Chinese assets abroad, and an energy embargo. Given the state’s reliance on global trade for economic growth and dependence on energy imports, China is much more vulnerable to sanctions than Russia. Undoubtedly, having studied Western sanctions used against Russia in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese leaders are adopting measures to reduce their exposure to potential sanctions.[vi] However, even with these measures in place, China’s high dependence on the global economy will likely continue for decades, especially in energy and finance.

American officials should also make clear to Beijing that there will be no spoils of conquest and that an invasion would leave a devastated Taiwanese economy behind. Taiwan’s high-tech companies have highly specialized employees whose skills are not easily replaceable. As former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Chairman Marc Liu explained, “Nobody can control TSMC by force…If you take a military force or invasion, you will render TSMC’s factory not operable because this is such a sophisticated manufacturing facility.”[vii] PRC leaders must understand that similar patterns of destruction would occur in all of Taiwan’s major industries. Xi may be willing to pay a very high economic price to be remembered as the Chinese leader who completed reunification, but other Chinese leaders and elites might hold a different view. Ensuring they understand the full costs of an invasion strengthens deterrence.

Lastly, American officials must reaffirm that the U.S. will not recognize Taiwan as an independent country unless China invades. If Taiwanese leaders take steps toward independence, they should know they cannot rely on the U.S. for defense.

[i] Michael McFaul, “How to Get a Breakthrough in Ukraine: The Case Against Incrementalism, Foreign Affairs, January 30, 2023. https://www.foreignaffairs.com/ukraine/how-get-breakthrough-ukraine

[ii] Ivan Kanapathy, “Countering China’s Use of Force,” in The Boiling Moat, ed. Matt Pottinger (Stanford: Hoover Institution Press, 2024), p. 91.

[iii] Lee His-min and Eric Lee, “Taiwan’s Overall Defense Concept, Explained,” The Diplomat, November 3, 2020.

[iv] Kanapathy, “Countering China’s Use of Force,” p. 97.

[v] Larry Diamond, James Ellis, and Orville Shell, eds., Silicon Triangle: The United States, Taiwan, China and Global Semiconductor Security (Palo Alto: Hoover Institution Press, 2023), p. 373.

[vii] Liu, speaking to Fareed Zakaria, on his CNN show, GPS, July 31, 2022, https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/fzgps/date/2022-07-31/segment/01.