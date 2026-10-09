McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Oct 9

Mr. MCFaul is imagining a normal democratic 'administration' that would defend Taiwn. What we have is an authoritarian regime that LIKES Zhi & China. OUR regime will NOT interfere with a takeover.

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Jim Ryan's avatar
Jim Ryan
Oct 9

No war. Trump will just let the Chineese take Taiwan without a shot.Not like we could do anything about it. We have no missiles left. Dumbass fired them all at Iran because Bibi told him to

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