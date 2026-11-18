Credit: The White House

Today, as President Trump travels to China in the wake of the recent Jensen Huang/Nvidia scandal, I am posting an excerpt from Autocrats vs Democrats: China, Russia, America and the Global Disorder, in which I laid out a comprehensive strategy for managing U.S.-China competition in tech. My approach towards managing tech competition with Beijing could best be described as a “Goldilocks solution”—neither complete containment of China nor complete cooperation with it, but something in between. As I prepare to revise the paperback edition of Autocrats vs. Democrats, I’m eager to hear your feedback.

Selective, not Total, Decoupling

Some American strategists, including several close to President Trump, do not like the interdependence of our era and advocate for a sharp, if not complete, decoupling from the Chinese economy. That’s imprudent. Should American foreign policymakers pursue such a strategy, the U.S. economy would lose more over $1 trillion in sales over the next decade and greatly damage long-term global competitiveness.

[i] Trying to disentangle just one sector of the global economy—the semiconductor industry—would adversely impact American companies as well as firms located in countries with close ties to the United States, including first and foremost, Taiwan. Even in the more sensitive field of artificial intelligence (AI), the global ecosystem is best served by some interaction between American and Chinese researchers, and not two blocs wholly disconnected. It is also not in America’s long-term interests to try to turn back the course of economic development in our country or anywhere else. Do we really want to “onshore” the production of textiles, plastics, or other goods that rely on cheap labor and dirty energy to make a profit? The American economy is performing better than our peers in the developed world because of productivity gains from our workforce—better jobs—that would be slowed if we tried to resurrect industries reliant on low-wage workers to produce low-value products.

Rather than more protectionism to insulate the American economy, American leaders should continue to seek ways to benefit from trade and investment, including with China, and at the same time pursue policies that limit Chinese acquisition of technology that threatens U.S security interests while also stimulating American manufacturing in high-tech industries that support high-paying, high-productivity jobs. That’s a complicated formula. But it’s our best future.

Complete decoupling is also not feasible. Even when the economic ties between communist and capitalist blocs were weak during the Cold War, some interdependence developed, especially between Europe and the Soviet Union over gas supplies, that American leaders could not stop.[ii] China’s economic entanglement with the entire world, including the United States, is much more expansive. In particular, developing countries reliant on goods and investment from China will not embrace a Manichaean realignment into blue and red economic blocs. If Chinese firms offer less expensive electric vehicles to buy or AI models to use, or provide funding to build roads and airports in Africa, Asia, or Latin America, lectures from Washington about the communist menace will fall on deaf ears, especially if we are not offering alternatives.

Chinese dependence on the global economy, including the American economy, is not all bad. This condition makes more costly actions that might disrupt trade and investment, including, first and foremost, an invasion of Taiwan. If China were completely independent from the American economy, Chinese leaders would have less to lose from launching such a war. Economic interdependence does not guarantee peace but does increase the costs of going to war.[iii] Moreover, the United States is less dependent on the Chinese economy than China is dependent on the global economy. Xi needs trade and investment with the outside world to maintain economic growth at home more than American leaders. For instance, China imports vast amounts of fossil fuels, much if it transported by ships that can be interdicted during wartime. The same would be true of imported components that Chinese manufacturing relies on heavily.

Trying and failing to decouple or isolate the Chinese economy will also make the United States look weak. If the United States and our democratic allies could not decouple from and isolate the much smaller Russian economy after Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we should have modest expectations about our capacities to do so with China in times of peace. If Xi does invade Taiwan, we should worry about our ability to convince the world to impose effective sanctions to help us achieve economic isolation of China.

At the same time, more targeted decoupling is necessary. We cannot go back to the Cold War when the global economy was divided into two blocs, but we also cannot continue to engage with the Chinese economy in ways that help the Chinese military modernize or give Chinese companies unfair advantages. The same is true for Russia. The prudent strategy is selective decoupling. American leaders should continue to pursue decoupling in domains where our core security and economic interests are threatened, but maintain, if not even expand, engagement in areas where our economic interests are advanced. That is a challenging Goldilocks balancing act, but it is the only prudent course.

Some U.S. core interests require complete decoupling. For instance, and most obviously, the U.S. must stop the Chinese exports of ingredients for making fentanyl to Mexico, which is then illegally brought into the U.S. and contributes to an explosive opioid crisis.[iv] Curtailing the export to China of the most sophisticated chips needed to develop artificial intelligence is also a worthy objective, as the Biden administration started to do, even while realizing that such efforts have prompted the CCP to devote more resources to developing China’s chip industry, and also triggered Chinese trade restrictions on the United States.[v] Preventing Chinese military and intelligence officers from studying in the United States is another domain in which complete decoupling should be the goal.

More generally, American leaders must also be more aggressive in stopping all technological transfers, investments, and research collaborations that help to modernize Chinese and Russian military capabilities.[vi] American companies also cannot be assisting Chinese breakthroughs in AI or quantum computing, especially technological advances that strengthen the Chinese military. The Biden administration also rightfully stopped data transfer to China from internet-connected cars sold in the United States. The U.S. government should provide permissive conditions to stimulate competition between AI companies, including those developing open models as the only strategy for competing with Chinese AI companies around the world, but also do so in ways that do not benefit PLA targeting, DeepSeek’s development, or CCP data collection on Americans, our allies, and partners. In parallel, building on the first international meeting of artificial intelligence safety institutes held in San Francisco in November 2024, the free world must continue to expand its collective efforts to ensure artificial intelligence is being used safely.[vii]

The first Trump and Biden administrations smartly expanded the capabilities and power of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to provide more scrutiny of Chinese investments in American companies producing sensitive technologies. In August 2023, President Biden signed an executive order that empowered the U.S. government to stop or give greater scrutiny to American investment in Chinese companies producing sensitive, military-related technologies such as semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.[viii] This suite of new policies—(1) greater export controls; (2) restrictions and greater transparency on inbound investment from China to the United States; and (3) limits and more transparency on outbound investment from the United States to China—provides U.S. policymakers with a better toolkit to stop helping the modernization and development of China’s military. Now, it must be used with greater vigor.

Following Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Biden administration helped to assemble a coalition of four dozen countries to try to sanction Russian companies to reduce Russian revenues for funding the war and to limit the transfer of technology to Russia used to produce weapons. Both objectives were noble even if too much money, mainly generated from the export of fossil fuels, still poured into the Russian budget and too many technology components, primarily from China but also the democratic world, still made their way to Russian military industries to build weapons used in the Ukraine war.

The current government architecture for implementing these policies of economic statecraft against China and Russia is too small, too decentralized, and underfunded.

The U.S. agencies and actors involved in enacting these policies are scattered among Treasury, Commerce, State, Defense, the National Security Council (NSC), and the intelligence community, and lack sufficient capacity to do their jobs effectively.[ix] Rarely does creating a new deputy national security advisor or signing a new executive order solve a coordination problem. But if a unique feature of our new era of great power rivalry is economic and technology competition with China, shouldn’t our national security apparatus reflect this new reality? The National Security Council was created at the dawn of the Cold War. Perhaps now is the moment to create a Council or even an Agency for Economic Statecraft.

American efforts to expand controls on exports of sensitive technologies to China and Russia should also be internationalized and institutionalized among the democratic community of states. That was the case during the Cold War when the United States took the lead in establishing the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom) to limit the transfer of goods and technologies of military value to the Soviet Union and other communist states.[x] CoCom was hard to enforce but produced positive results in large part because the organization was international. We need a new CoCom for the free world today to limit the transfer of military and dual-use technologies to China and Russia and to coordinate sanctions policy among democracies more generally. The current architecture is too balkanized, too leaky, and not yet designed to address new challenges in the 21st century, such as stopping financial flows to malicious actors through cryptocurrencies.

In parallel, U.S. controls on American investments in companies producing military technologies in China and Russia must also be internationalized within the community of democracies. Controls on investments in democracies, limits on sensitive technologies, and transparency and constraints on investment outflows to autocracies could be rolled into one new international organization comprised of democracies. It could be called the International Committee on Foreign Investments in Democracies (ICFID), modeled after the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).[xi] Because the U.S. has more capacity than other democracies to review foreign investment and real estate transactions for national security reasons, we could share this intelligence with our allies and partners through this new organization. ICFID could designate certain companies and their IP as critical for security. Once a company obtains such a designation, a package of incentives to firms from democratic countries could automatically kick in to keep these assets with allies and friends and away from adversaries.

More selective decoupling in telecommunications is also necessary. The free world needs to limit Chinese information and communication companies from penetrating our societies since this infrastructure can be used for intelligence gathering and, in times of war, maybe even for disruption. For security reasons, American allies cannot use telecommunication products made by Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE.[xii] At the same time, the United States cannot compel non-ally partners, especially in the developing world, to stop buying these Chinese products if we do not offer alternatives. The democratic governments of the world must provide better incentives for our companies, such as Ericsson and Nokia, to build more information and communications technology (ICT) capacity to reduce dependence on Chinese technology and hardware.[xiii] For starters, Washington should embrace the effort launched by the United Kingdom to create a “D10” club of democracies to coordinate the development of an alternative ICT infrastructure and forge a private-public partnership to provide a price-competitive alternative to Chinese companies like Huawei, complete with government-backed financing.[xiv]

More decoupling is also needed regarding American technological components used by Chinese surveillance companies. That is simply unacceptable. No American components should be used in the manufacturing of Chinese products of repression. The U.S. government must also restrict the export of American surveillance technologies to other authoritarian regimes. We have no credibility in berating the Chinese for exporting surveillance technologies to support autocrats if we allow American companies to do the same.

To underscore, however, selective investment and export controls of technology transfer—not comprehensive limits—is the prudent strategy. While restricting the export of high-end chips or limiting the use of open-source AI models for the People’s Liberation Army, American strategists must also remember that AI has many non-military applications, including healthcare and education, that U.S. leaders should not want to impede in China or any country. In fact, the U.S. should want to encourage Chinese citizens to use products like Chat GPT as a way to subvert the Chinese digital wall reducing the flow of information into China. The same should be true for Russia. The Chinese Communist Party and Putin have successfully blocked media and social media platforms from reaching Chinese and Russian citizens. We do not want to help them achieve similar success in blocking information that might come from AI products. More generally, open-source AI models are an essential element of a robust, innovative ecosystem for AI development in the United States and the rest of the world. Although a difficult balance to achieve, we must preserve that ecosystem without helping the militaries of our adversaries.

The same principle must be applied to American investments in the PRC and Chinese investments in the United States. (Today, such investments between the United States and Russia have been reduced to a trickle.) Those that directly strengthen the Chinese military must be stopped. Those that do not should be left alone. Should a Chinese investment in a start-up that aims to produce AI products that help military targeting be blocked? Of course. Should the construction of a battery factory in the United States by a Chinese company, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) be stopped? If there is no connection to the PLA, then maybe not. We need batteries, and we want the intellectual property (IP) transfer, just as China has done so successfully over the decades in attracting foreign direct investment. Should Chinese investors be allowed to take equity positions in U.S. drone companies? No. Should all Chinese foreign direct investment in the United States be outlawed? No. Should American mutual funds hold equity positions in sanctioned Chinese companies? No. Should American mutual funds be prohibited from investing in all Chinese firms? No. Complicated to regulate and police? Yes. Impossible to find a Goldilocks solution? No.

Regarding the disruption of Chinese economic activity with third countries, U.S. policymakers should also adopt a selective strategy, not a maximalist approach. The construction of Huawei 5G infrastructure in the United Kingdom—a U.S. ally—is detrimental to U.S. security interests. The same system in Uzbekistan does not have the commensurate deleterious consequences for American security. The United States does not need and should not try to contain all Chinese economic activity around the world, especially because all-out global economic warfare against Chinese companies will not succeed. Even Attempting to do so may even make Chinese firms stronger. When sanctioning Huawei, the Trump administration thought they were pushing this Chinese telecommunications company out of business. Today, Huawei is stronger than ever, while countries that Washington tried to compel to cut ties with this Chinese firm resented the American pressure.[xv]

The best way to reduce Chinese sales and investments in other countries is not through coercion but through competition. We cannot expect governments in the developing world to refuse Chinese trade and investment if we do not offer alternatives. In some sectors, such as electric vehicles (EVs), 5G, batteries, or solar panels, Chinese firms may already be too far ahead for American companies to compete. But in AI, 6G, chips, finance, the dollar, computers, phones, airplanes, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, agriculture, energy, and even automobiles, the United States still has much to offer the rest of the world if we can maintain a level playing field—an international rules-based order for managing trade and investment—with Chinese competitors.

In parallel to monitoring and stopping investments in sensitive technologies from autocracies, the democratic world must also collaborate more effectively to expand joint investments in critical technologies and scientific cooperation.[xvi] Technological cooperation between Taiwan, the United States, and other democracies regarding the development of semiconductors is especially urgent. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 should be a first step, not the last initiative, toward deeper integration of this industry in the democratic world. Greater scientific collaboration between democracies is also needed. To bolster U.S. research on artificial intelligence (AI), Stanford professors John Etchemendy and Fei-Fei Li proposed the creation of a National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) to “provide academic and non-profit researchers with the compute power and government datasets needed for education and research.”[xvii] Biden’s executive order launched a pilot NAIRR.[xviii] The next step should be the creation of an International AI Research Resource shared and financed by a coalition of democratic allies.[xix]

Impeding trade, investment, and scientific collaboration between individuals and companies based in democracies must also be kept to a minimum. To compete with the autocratic world, we need more economic connectivity between countries in the free world, not less. For instance, the Biden administration mistakenly blocked Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel because of alleged national security concerns. That purchase would have led to the beneficial transfer of technology from Japan to the United States, which would have made US Steel a more efficient and profitable company while also producing modern steel needed for American firms and beneficial for American consumers and sustaining quality jobs in the United States. President Trump and his team have rightly looked for ways to restructure this foreign investment opportunity in ways that are good for U.S. Steel and American consumers.

[i] U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Rhodium Group, “Understanding US-China Decoupling: Macro Trends and Industry Impacts,” February 17, 2021, https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/024001_us_china_decoupling_report_fin.pdf.

[ii] Dale Copeland, A World Safe for Commerce: American Foreign Policy from the Revolution to the Rise of China (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2024), Chapter Seven.

[iii] Erik Gartzke, “The Capitalist Peace,” American Journal of Political Science, Vol. 51, No. 1 (2007), pp. 166-191; and Dale Copeland, Economic Interdependence and War (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2015)

[iv] U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, “Fentanyl: China’s Deadly Export to the United States,” February 1, 2017, https://www.uscc.gov/research/fentanyl-chinas-deadly-export-united-states.

[v] Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, Commerce Strengthens Export Controls to Restrict China’s Capability to Produce Advanced Semiconductors to Military Applications, (Washington: December 2, 2022);

https://www.bis.gov/press-release/commerce-strengthens-export-controls-restrict-chinas-capability-produce-advanced; and Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, Commerce Implements New Export Controls on Advanced Computing and Semiconductor Manufacturing Items to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) (Washington: October 7, 2022); https://www.bis.doc.gov/index.php/documents/about-bis/newsroom/press-releases/3158-2022-10-07-bis-press-release-advanced-computing-and-semiconductor-manufacturing-controls-final/file; and Keith Bradsher, “New China Slaps Back at U.S. Move in Trade War, The New York Times, December 5, 2024, P. B1.

[vi] Glenn Tiffert, ed. Global Engagement: Rethinking Risk in the Research Enterprise, (Palo Alto: Hoover Institution Press, 2020).

[vii] U.S. Department of Commerce, “Fact Sheet: U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of State Launch International,” November 2024, https://www.commerce.gov/news/fact-sheets/2024/11/fact-sheet-us-department-commerce-us-department-state-launch-international.

[viii] The White House, “Executive Order on Addressing United States Investments in Certain National Security Technologies and Products in Countries of Concern,” August 9, 2023, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/08/09/executive-order-on-addressing-united-states-investments-in-certain-national-security-technologies-and-products-in-countries-of-concern/.

[ix] Edward Fishman, Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare (New York: Portfolio, 2025); and Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman, Underground Empire: How American Weaponized the World Economy (New York: Henry Holt and Company, 2023), p. 204.

[x] Michael Mastanduno, Economic Containment: CoCom and the Politics of East-West Trade (Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 1992)

[xi] U.S. Department of the Treasury, “The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS),” accessed January 9, 2025, https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/international/the-committee-on-foreign-investment-in-the-united-states-cfius.

[xii] U.S. House of Representatives, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, “Investigative Report on the U.S. National Security Issues Posed by Chinese Telecommunications Companies Huawei and ZTE,” October 8, 2012, https://irp.fas.org/congress/2012_rpt/huawei.pdf.

[xiii] “Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020,” Congress.gov, March 23, 2020, https://www.congress.gov/116/plaws/publ129/PLAW-116publ129.pdf; and “President Donald J. Trump Is Committed to Safeguarding America’s Vital Communications Networks and Securing 5G Technology,” The White House, March 12, 2020, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-committed-safeguarding-americas-vital-communications-networks-securing-5g-technology/.

[xiv] Lucy Fisher, “Downing Street plans new 5G club of democracies,” The Sunday Times, May 29, 2020, https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/downing-street-plans-new-5g-club-of-democracies-bfnd5wj57.

[xv] Farrell and Newman, Underground Empire, p. 190.

[xvi] Larry Diamond, James Ellis, and Orville Shell, eds., Silicon Triangle: The United States, Taiwan, China and Global Semiconductor Security (Palo Alto: Hoover Institution Press, 2023), p. 363.

[xvii] Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, “National AI Research Resource,” accessed January 9, 2025, https://hai.stanford.edu/policy/national-ai-research-resource.

[xviii] The White House, “Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,” October 30, 2023, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/10/30/executive-order-on-the-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-development-and-use-of-artificial-intelligence/.

[xix] Daniel Zhang, Christie Lawrence, Michael Sellitto, Russell Wald, Marietje Schaake, Daniel Ho, Russ Altman, and Andrew Grotto, Enhancing International Cooperation in AI Research: The Case for a Multilateral AI Research Institute (Stanford, Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, May 2022).