McFaul's World

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Paul Castillo, MD, MPH's avatar
Paul Castillo, MD, MPH
Jul 6Edited

I’d like to ask Donald Trump exactly how far down the list of the ways that he has subrogated and suborned Reagan’s legacy that he can even name. Like so much of his spur of the moment presidency, he hasn’t the tiniest account of whose legacy he’s stained along the way.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
Jul 6

If it comes back it needs to be better than freakin' Reagen.. Frankly I don't see how it can ever prove itself trustworthy or balanced for decades...if then.

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