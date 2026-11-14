McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Ricky A's avatar
Ricky A
4h

All of the writers here offer a subscription I would like tho suggest the readers should be offered a one off donation to support their writing

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
4h

Separating support for the Afghanistan war after 9/11 from Iraq is a fair line, and it gets lost in the Wikipedia shorthand. Self-defense against the Taliban and al-Qaeda had a clear legal and moral basis. The harder question your framework raises is what democracy promotion looks like when the regimes on the other side, Tehran, Moscow and Beijing, spend heavily to crush exactly the activists and independent media you describe. Funding for groups like NED and Radio Free Europe has been under pressure for a while, and those are the cheap peaceful tools that tend to work. Curious how you would rank them against sanctions and diplomatic pressure, especially for Iranian dissidents who have been asking the West for help for years.

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