Credit: Department of Defense

“In 2003, McFaul supported regime change in Iraq.”

These eight words on my Wikipedia page have done more to shape perceptions of my foreign policy views than anything else I’ve written, or had been written about me. For decades, I’ve been labeled a “liberal hawk”, a “warmonger”, or even a “neocon”—labels I reject.

Those eight words on Wikipedia aren’t exactly wrong. They just don’t tell the whole story.

I did support democratic promotion in Iraq. I believed then, as I do now, that Iraqis deserved to live under a democratic government rather than Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship. But supporting democratic change is not the same as supporting a military invasion. I did not support the decision to invade Iraq. Once that decision was made, I argued that too little attention was being paid to nonmilitary means of supporting democracy. In fact, I have consistently advocated for American engagement in the world to advance our interests and values, including democracy promotion through peaceful means. But one can support democratic change without advocating for military force to achieve that outcome.

My position on Afghanistan, however, was different. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, I supported the use of military force against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. The United States had been attacked, and we had the right to defend ourselves. Conflating these two wars as similar acts in a long tradition of American imperialist wars is bad history. I also believed that, once the Taliban had been removed from power, the United States and its allies should help build democratic institutions in Afghanistan.

In the emotionally charged aftermath of 9/11, I wrote things about American power and regime change without nuance and precision that I would not write today. And while I did not support the war in Iraq, I wish in retrospect that I had taken a stronger position against that intervention. I had that lesson in mind when I expressed in the media my categorical opposition to Trump’s war against Iran on the night he started bombing Tehran. But to support democratic ideas, leaders, and institutional change is not the same as supporting war. I am committed to promoting democracy and defending human rights around the world while also believing that military force should never be used to impose democracy on another country. That makes me a progressive internationalist, not a liberal hawk.

Why I Still Believe in Democracy Promotion

If you’ve followed my public policy writings (not my academic publications, which focus on explanation, not advocacy) over the last four decades, you’ll know that I’m a big believer in democracy. Of course, there are varieties of democracies and autocracies—some democratic systems are better than others, while some autocracies are more repressive than others. But on average, the evidence is clear: democracies better represent the will of the people, more readily provide the permissive conditions for prosperity, and provide more security for their citizens compared to autocracies.

For these reasons and more, I believe the United States should support efforts to promote democracy worldwide. I wrote a whole book on that subject, published in 2009, called Advancing Democracy Abroad: Why We Should and How We Can. To those who argue that democracy promotion is an American imperial project, I disagree. Democratic values are not just American values; they are universal values. Nobel laureate Amartya Sen explained this most powerfully in his 1999 essay, “Democracy as a Universal Value.” Survey after survey shows that most people worldwide prefer democracy to various forms of dictatorship. According to the 2026 Democracy Perception Index, the world’s largest global survey on democracy, more than two-thirds of respondents said it was “very important” to have democracy in their country. The United States therefore does not have to “export” democratic values around the world; citizens in most other countries already embrace them.

Instead, the United States should aim to defend democratic governments that already exist and support proponents of human rights, the rule of law, and democratic institutions where they have not taken root. The latter is very difficult today, especially because we Americans practice democracy so poorly at home right now. The first essential step toward advancing democracy abroad is to get our own house in order. In my last book, Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder, I spelled out a series of new ideas for how to do so.

Alongside improving our own democracy, American foreign policymakers and leaders of non-governmental organizations and foundations must think more creatively about how to support democracy abroad. In my last book, I also outline several new ideas for doing so more effectively. One instrument that should be taken off the table unequivocally as a tool of democracy promotion is military force.

How September 11th Changed the Debate about Democracy Promotion

At the time of the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia on September 11, 2001, I was living in Washington, DC. For several hours that day, we did not know where our son was. That was scary. Soldiers were patrolling our streets. That was scary too. We also worried there would be more terrorist attacks against the United States, including maybe in DC. As a nation, we were scared, but also angry. We wanted to strike back at those who had attacked us. I shared that view. In the emotionally charged aftermath of 9/11, I found myself reconsidering some of my basic assumptions about international relations, including when the use of military force might be justified.

At the time, policymakers, members of Congress, foreign policy analysts, and academics debated what kind of new grand strategy we needed to advance American interests in the new world we now lived in. One colleague working in the Bush administration at the time called it the “Kennan sweepstakes.” Who would formulate the grand strategy that would define American foreign policy after 9/11, as George Kennan had helped do at the start of the Cold War? War with Afghanistan seemed inevitable. That country was hosting Al-Qaeda training camps, and Taliban authorities were refusing U.S. demands to hand over the group’s leader, Osama Bin Laden. Soon after the Afghanistan war began, some started to argue that toppling that one regime alone was not enough; Iraq and maybe even Iran had to be included as well. In the aftermath of 9/11, ideas previously thought overly ambitious were now being seriously considered.

My first contribution to this debate was an op-ed for The Washington Post, published on September 22, 2001, and called “To Fight a New ‘Ism’. It argued that extreme strains of Islamic fundamentalism, just like communism during the Cold War, represented an ideology that had to be confronted not just by condemning their ideas and actions, but also by offering a better set of ideas. I discussed the non-military tools that could help in this struggle, including “the Marshall Plan, the World Bank, USAID, the Peace Corps, Radio Free Europe, and the National Endowment for Democracy.” In my list, I did not include the 82nd Airborne.

I knew by then that we were going to war with the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. The UN Security Council recognized America’s right to self-defense, and NATO activated Article 5 for the first and only time in its history. Like most Americans (nine in 10, according to a Gallup poll from the time), I supported that war. I believed that we had the right to self-defense, as codified in the UN Charter. But I also hoped that the United States and our allies and partners would do more than remove the Taliban from power. I argued that we should try to build a more accountable system of government there. In an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle published a week before the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, I argued:

The United States will have to invest in economic, social and political development in Afghanistan and elsewhere in the Islamic world for many years to come... In providing economic opportunities, we also must foster outlets for political dissent in the region. The United States must work to strengthen the voice of moderate Muslim political, religious and intellectual leaders. Dictatorships foster extremism; democracies don’t.

I returned to this argument in an op-ed for The Washington Post on February 2, 2002, called “The Other Half of the Job.” Published four months after the invasion, my essay criticized Bush’s new budget for failing to allocate sufficient resources to Afghanistan’s post-war reconstruction:

Why is the Bush administration not devoting greater capacity for state construction in parallel to increasing resources for state destruction? Bush’s pledge of $297 million for Afghanistan for next year is commendable, but this one-time earmark does not constitute a serious, comprehensive strategy for state construction in Afghanistan or the rest of the despotic world that currently threatens the United States.

To underscore, Bush’s initial objective in that war was not democratic regime change. The clear, immediate aim was to destroy our terrorist attackers and their Taliban allies. But once we achieved that security objective (which, in retrospect, we now know was harder to achieve than expected in 2001), I believed we should expand the mission to include promoting democracy in Afghanistan.

Obviously, we failed to achieve this larger goal. The Taliban are in power once again. It’s hard to know whether we did enough or had the right ideas to nurture democratic rule in Afghanistan. Maybe it was impossible to achieve. I’m still not sure. But policy decisions are judged by outcomes, not aspirations. We failed. That I regret. And it makes me wonder whether my advocacy for democratic state-building at the time was appropriate. Maybe everyone would have been better off if we had removed the Taliban and destroyed Al Qaeda (regarding that goal, we most certainly did not do enough in the first year of the war) and then left. I do not think that would have worked. A military action of that sort would have produced anarchy, civil war, and a reemerged haven for terrorist organizations. But it’s a tough call; counterfactuals always are.

What I Argued About Iraq

My view of the decision to invade Iraq was different than my position on Afghanistan. I enthusiastically supported President Bush’s decision to invade Afghanistan. We were attacked. We had a right to self-defense. I did not support his decision to invade Iraq. At the time, I worried, like many others in the United States, that the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein might be developing weapons of mass destruction (The story of that intelligence failure is well known, so I won’t repeat it here). Saddam Hussein’s regime represented a threat to U.S. national security, but Iraq did not attack us and did not represent an imminent threat.

In April 2002, I wrote a sweeping essay outlining a new American grand strategy, called The Liberty Doctrine: Reclaiming the Purpose of American Power. This was my most ambitious submission to the “Kennan Sweepstakes.” Like my Washington Post op-ed, this essay focused on why a “war on terrorism” was the wrong framing and argued instead that the United States and our democratic allies needed to focus on supporting democracy. Regarding Iraq, I wrote:

If President Bush decides that Saddam Hussein’s regime must go, he can have confidence that his military planners will devise a blueprint for achieving this outcome. The president should have much less confidence, however, that his advisors have the ideas or resources for the development of a new and stable, let alone democratic, state in Iraq.

In that essay, I did not spell out a strong position against invading Iraq. In retrospect, I regret that omission. There is also one passage in that article that I also regret, and have changed my mind about:

In addition to maintaining American power, U.S. foreign policymakers must develop policies and military doctrines that can deploy this power to effect regime change. The United States should try to avoid the export of revolution through the barrel of the gun. Yet the United States must have the fortitude, plans, and means available to assist the overthrow of anti-democratic regimes.

Neither in that article, nor at any time before or after, did I spell out such circumstances. At times, I have supported the use of force to defend human rights, as in Kosovo in 1999, and in Libya in 2011, when I worked at the National Security Council during the Obama administration. In neither case, however, did I support the use of force for regime change. The same was true for Iraq.

At the same time, I did not passionately protest the war, either in print or on the streets. I regret that. In 2002, I was an associate professor of political science at Stanford working mostly on Russia; no one really cared about my position on this decision. But I was not a proponent of war. I never advocated for regime change by military means. My one contribution—like the policy debate about Afghanistan—was to argue that if we did use force to remove Saddam Hussein, we should commit to the other half of the job: nurturing the emergence of democratic institutions in Iraq. I also advocated for fostering a market-oriented economic system.

This argument was the main theme of my article for the Christian Science Monitor, published on September 16, 2002, and titled “Change the Focus in Iraq,” which is cited by Wikipedia. By then, it was clear that the Bush administration had decided to invade Iraq. As with my position on Afghanistan, I argued that we needed to focus more on what comes next. I wrote that we weren’t paying enough attention to non-military means of achieving it. Nowhere in this op-ed or other essays did I advocate for military invasion of Iraq. I wrote:

The singular focus on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction— not unlike the misplaced focus on arms control during the Cold War—prevents the US from pursuing a grander strategy that could secure the more important objective of democratic regime change. Moreover, many of the means for achieving this objective are nonmilitary by nature, an aspect forgotten in the discussion.

At the time, Bush and his team focused on convincing the UN Security Council, the US Congress, and the American people that their decision to invade was right as a preventive means to defend American security. I was focused on what came next: making the case that democratic regime change, not just disarmament, should be the long-term goal. I was worried that we did not have a game plan for the day after Saddam Hussein’s regime was toppled. That was the focus of my essay, “Between Restoration and Revolution in Iraq,” published in the Washington Post on April 16, 2003, just a week after American armed forces captured Baghdad. Other essays I wrote on the need to nurture democratic ideas and institutions in a smart way post-Saddam Hussein included: “Staying Power,” San Jose Mercury News, April 20, 2003; “Reshaping the Middle East: Winning a Lasting Peace in Iraq Will Take More than Tanks,” San Francisco Chronicle, February 23, 2003; and, with my Stanford colleague and friend Larry Diamond, “Rushing Elections Will Only Hurt Iraq,” San Jose Mercury News, September 28, 2003. I had studied revolutions. I was teaching a course on revolutions at the time. The collapse of the ancien régime is one event. What happens after is not determined by the collapse of the old order. (On this distinction, read Charles Tilly, From Mobilization to Revolution.)

Larry Diamond played a particularly influential role in shaping my views on Iraq at the time. Larry is one of the world’s leading experts on democracy but also has smart instincts about American foreign policy more generally. Larry was categorically against invading Iraq. However, after the war had begun, Bush’s National Security Advisor and our Stanford colleague, Condoleezza Rice, asked him to go to Iraq to help build democracy there. He accepted the invitation. Things did not work out as Larry would have liked. He wrote a whole book about his experience in Iraq called Squandered Victory: The American Occupation and the Bungled Effort to Bring Democracy to Iraq. But his actions demonstrated that one could simultaneously support democratic regime change in Iraq without supporting the decision to invade.

At the time, I was also focused on how the United States should support human rights and democracy in the wider Middle East region, through non-military means. To this end, I co-authored essays calling for a transatlantic strategy to promote democracy in the region and for solidarity with democratic forces in Iran. More than two decades on, I continue to advocate for non-military approaches to supporting democracy in countries such as Venezuela and Iran, as I have argued in recent essays (here and here). In both wars—Trump now calls them both wars—the use of U.S. military forces has not produced democratic regime change. I have also advocated for using non-military means to support human rights and democracy in autocratic Russia; I devoted a whole chapter to that subject in my book From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.

Joining the Obama Campaign

Within American society and within the Democratic Party, the debate about the wisdom of invading Iraq continued through the 2008 presidential campaign. On October 2, 2002, Senator Barack Obama delivered a scathing speech opposing the war. He explained that he was not against all wars, but:

What I am opposed to is a dumb war. What I am opposed to is a rash war. What I am opposed to is the cynical attempt by Richard Perle and Paul Wolfowitz and other armchair, weekend warriors in this administration to shove their own ideological agendas down our throats, irrespective of the costs in lives lost and in hardships borne.

Obama made that speech when most Americans and most of his fellow senators supported Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. One of those senators—Hillary Clinton—was Obama’s main opponent in the 2008 Democratic Party primaries. At the time, this issue also deeply divided Democratic Party foreign policy experts. I was on the anti-Iraq war side. I joined the Obama presidential campaign in early 2007, as one of the first dozen foreign policy advisors on his team. Most veterans of President Clinton’s administration joined Hillary Clinton’s campaign. (Susan Rice and Tony Lake, the two leaders of the Obama foreign policy advisory group, were exceptions.) Like their candidate, many, if not most, of those working for Clinton supported the invasion of Iraq. Most on our team did not.

I was proud to be on the Obama team. (I am still proud of my association with Obama, even if we made mistakes while in office.) After he won, I was even more excited to join his administration, starting on day one as a Special Assistant to the President at the National Security Council at the White House. As he pledged as a candidate, withdrawing U.S. armed forces from Iraq was a paramount priority for President Obama and our administration. This is another reason why portrayals of me as a supporter of the Iraq war—as a “liberal hawk”—seem off-base to me.

Why I Remain a Progressive Internationalist

Sadly, I am less optimistic about our ability to support democratic ideas and leaders in dictatorships today than I was two decades ago. After Libya, I am also more skeptical about our ability to use force for humanitarian ends. But I remain committed to supporting democracy worldwide through non-military means. The reason is simple. Military force to promote democratic regime change rarely works. By my count, we are 4 for 19. The only countries in which democracy took hold within a decade after U.S. military intervention were Germany, Italy, Japan, and Panama.

My support for democracy promotion abroad has compelled some to label me pejoratively as a “liberal hawk.” I like to call my position that of a progressive internationalist. I believe that the United States should engage in the world, not withdraw from it. Through such engagement, U.S. leaders should pursue security and economic outcomes that benefit the American people. International engagement, including in multilateral organizations, can also produce win-win outcomes for Americans and our partners, especially regarding global challenges like climate change, nuclear proliferation, and AI.

We Americans should also champion democracy, human rights, the rule of law, sovereignty, anti-imperialism, and decolonization, which I think are progressive values. Doing so is both the right thing to do and the pragmatic thing to do: more democracy and freedom in the world makes Americans safer and more prosperous. (On that subject, I have written many articles and books. Check out the list here.) Conversely, as the progressive internationalist Martin Luther King Jr. argued, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Putting our heads in the sand and pretending that repression in other countries does not matter for Americans is not only immoral but short-sighted. Autocracies that become more powerful eventually threaten American security, prosperity, and freedoms. Maybe I am naïve to believe that we can support democratic ideas and democratic change only through non-military means in places like Venezuela or Iran. I have friends in Venezuela and Iran who think I am naïve. It’s a serious criticism. But given the poor track record of success of military force to bring about democratic regime change, it’s a position I’m sticking with

President Trump is not interested in supporting democracy anywhere, at home or abroad. He prefers close ties with autocrats. But how to support democracy abroad more effectively in the post-Trump era is a very hard question. I will have more to say on that here at McFaul’s World in the coming months and years. But as I wrote in Autocrats vs Democrats, we can start by renewing our democracy at home and committing never to use force in the pursuit of democracy abroad. These are liberal, progressive ideas, not hawkish plans.