McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Laura's avatar
Laura
2h

Such an interesting contrast seen in your photos: the Ukrainian women making such an impact on world affairs in different ways versus the all-male line of NATO leaders.

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
19m

What a busy few months for you traveling all over. It is always great to get your perspective on the status of Ukraine. They are knocking it out of the park and even without much help from us thanks to Trump the Europeans are making up for it. I watched you on all the TV shows you were on and learned so much. Enjoy some vacation time in August.

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