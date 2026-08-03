Dear Friends and Colleagues,

It’s been another busy month!

It started in Europe, where I took an 11-day trip to Estonia, Finland, and Sweden. The journey was a mix of work and pleasure. While in Estonia, I joined the country’s former president, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, for a lively discussion of my new book, Autocrats vs Democrats, at an event at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom. Among the topics we discussed were the challenges facing democracies today, the rise of populism, and the future of America’s commitment to Europe (a topic that came up repeatedly in conversations throughout my trip). You can watch that discussion here.

Next was Helsinki, just for fun. The first country I ever visited was Finland back in 1983 on my way to the Leningrad for a summer language program, so I always have a special tie to Helsinki. For Finnish speakers, I discussed that special connection, along with other topics, with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Read it here! From there, I travelled to Sweden, where I celebrated July 4 at a fantastic dinner hosted by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Sweden, Svitlana Zalishchuk (in the photo, above!) It was a meaningful way to mark the holiday, especially at a time when the Ukrainian people, its warriors and leaders are fighting so valiantly for their own freedom and sovereignty.

The occasion also prompted me to reflect on the years I spent serving as U.S. Ambassador to Russia, when July 4 was always my favorite day of the year. As I wrote on Substack, it was an honor to host Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the US ambassador’s residence in Moscow. It was the biggest embassy event of the year. Under one roof, we gathered members of Putin’s government, lawmakers from the ruling party, nationalists, communists, opposition leaders, athletes, journalists and academics—all drinking American whisky and eating hot dogs! It is deeply sad that the circumstances which made those gatherings possible have now all but disappeared in Putin’s Russia.

Credit: Nato

Nato Summit

Many of the conversations I had during my trip to Europe centered on America’s commitment to Europe and the future of NATO—unsurprising, given the Alliance’s upcoming 7–8 July summit in Ankara.

The summit got off to a rough start, with Trump again reviving his Greenland delusion, pledging to cut off all trade to Spain, and insulting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media. Thankfully, however, the summit ended without a major blow-up. As I wrote in Nato Lives On, even maintaining the status quo counts as a victory these days. On a more positive note, there was good news regarding support for Ukraine, with Allies pledging €70 billion in military equipment, assistance, and training for 2026 (and committing to maintain at least equivalent levels in 2027).

Following the NATO summit, I hosted a Substack Live discussion with my Stanford colleague James Goldgeier to unpack its key takeaways. Jim is one of the leading experts on NATO, and it is always worth listening to what he has to say. You can watch our conversation here.

Ukrainian Drone Innovation

Last month, I published a Substack essay titled Ukraine Is Winning, in which I explored how and why the stalemate on the battlefield has shifted in Kyiv’s favor. A key reason for this shift in momentum is Ukraine’s defence innovation, particularly the rapid growth of its drone industry. Ukraine is now a global leader in drone warfare and military innovation.

With that in mind, it was my pleasure to host Caterina Buchatskiy of the Snake Island Institute, one of Ukraine’s leading defence and security think tanks, for a Substack Live conversation at McFaul’s World.

Caterina explained Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign, how AI is—and isn’t—shaping modern warfare, and much more with remarkable clarity and insight. I found our conversation fascinating, and I hope you’ll take the time to watch it.

Xi Looks to the future, Trump to the past

One development that caught my eye this month was President Xi Jinping’s unveiling of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), a new international body designed to expand China’s influence in global AI governance. Twenty-nine countries joined at its launch, with more expected to follow.

WAICO is the latest in a growing list of international institutions launched by China and exemplifies Beijing’s sophisticated approach to multilateralism. Unlike the Soviet Union, China has not sought to reject the post-war international order. Instead, it has participated in existing institutions, while simultaneously creating new ones anchored by Beijing. WAICO is the latest example of that long-term strategy.

The contrast with events in the United States was striking. While Xi was unveiling a new international institution to advance China’s long-term strategic interests, President Trump was delivering a primetime speech in which he once again repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, reopening old political divisions.

As I wrote in The Dangers of Unilateralism Abroad and Polarization at Home, America cannot afford to retreat from leadership abroad while becoming increasingly divided at home. If we continue to do both, we will lose the 21st century to China.

Iran

The war in Iran entered its fifth month, with President Trump declaring “over” a ceasefire intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz— a critical waterway that was open before the war began.

The Iran war has been completely disastrous for U.S. national interests, as I told MS NOW. None of the objectives Trump set out at its start have been accomplished at a cost of many billions of dollars and lives lost. Thousands of Iranian people have been killed, as well as 18 U.S. servicemen across the region—including three hit by Iranian strikes in Jordan this month.

Ahead of a visit to Washington in July, President Zelenskyy claimed to have evidence that Russia was sharing satellite data with its longtime ally, Iran, which was being used to target U.S. military bases in the Gulf. Asked by a journalist to comment on the claim, President Trump said he would “ask Putin about it.” That is an embarrassing response from the president of the United States and makes him look weak, as I told MS NOW.

Summer Fellows

Two weeks ago, our Center on Democracy, Development, and Rule of Law (CDDRL) launched its annual Fisher Family Summer Fellows Program. When I was director of CDDRL, I started this program back in 2005 and it’s still going strong, bringing together democratic activists from around the world to learn from us at Stanford—but also to learn from each other. I have already given two talks, one on great power competition and another on the causes of democratization. The engagement in both sessions was just fantastic. More to come next month after the program ends.

Back in Aspen

In late July, I attended an event hosted by the Aspen Institute— the final stop on my book tour for this academic year. I couldn’t have asked for a better setting to wrap it up! I’ll be back on the road in October with a series of events on the East Coast, so keep an eye out for more details.

In the meantime, I’m always looking for opportunities to reach new audiences. If your school, university, organization, or community group would be interested in hosting a talk or event, I’d love to hear from you. You can get in touch by emailing info@michaelmcfaul.com

July was a busy month! Hoping August will be a bit slower.

Thank you again for your continued support!

Mike