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Discussing the NATO summit with James Goldgeier

A recording from Michael McFaul's live video
Michael McFaul's avatar
James Goldgeier's avatar
Michael McFaul and James Goldgeier

Thanks to everyone who joined today’s live Q&A session — and for those who couldn’t, the full recording is now available!

I sat down with Professor James Goldgeier, my colleague at Stanford University, to discuss the recent NATO summit in Ankara and its main takeaways.

Jim is a real expert on NATO. His has authored or edited six books, most recently Evaluating NATO Enlargement: From Cold War Victory to the Russia-Ukraine War, which he co-edited with Joshua R. Itzkowitz Shifrinson.

I’m experimenting with Substack and would really value your feedback on how you think it went!

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