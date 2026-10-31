McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
12h

Michael McFaul, you are an American treasure. Your history with Russia since the 1990’s is a gift to US that keeps on giving and knowing that you also learned Poland from Norman Davies means I was right to encourage you to be in touch with Whitehouse.

The fight for democracy continues. You are in the center of it because of what you know.

Good luck to US all. At 92 I can only hope to live to see more Enlightenment.

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
11h

Dear Michael: The information about the betrayal of Ukraine by team Trump is sickening. I have no words to express my pain.

Concerning the return of Maria Corina Machado to Venezuela, I have no hope for the country where I was born.

The opinión of many of my friends and family is that Trump and his minions authorized the return of Ms. Machado only to gain favor for the midterms from the many Venezuelan living in Florida. Nothing is going to change in Venezuela while Trump is making money, a lot of money, stealing the oil.

Thanks.

Eleana

Washington DC

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