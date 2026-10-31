Dear Friends and Colleagues,

It’s been another eventful month, with troubling developments in U.S. foreign policy, but also encouraging signs for democracy worldwide.

I’ve spent much of October writing and speaking about President Trump’s deeply troubling approach to Russia and Ukraine. According to recent reporting, Trump’s team has been negotiating a multibillion-dollar deal involving sanctioned assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil, with potential buyers including investors close to Trump’s family and advisers. There have even been discussions about Americans acquiring a stake in the Nord Stream pipelines. Think about that for a second. Putin is still killing innocent Ukrainians, and members of Trump’s team are discussing how to make money doing business with Russia.

Then came Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, potentially providing Putin with billions in additional revenue to finance his war. When President Zelenskyy spoke out against this, Trump responded by saying it was time for Ukraine to get a new president—echoing a Kremlin talking point. The Trump administration also waived additional sanctions against Russia that Trump himself had signed just weeks earlier, while Ukraine faced restrictions on satellite communications critical to its defense.

What is the strategy here? What is the United States getting in return for these concessions to Putin? No ceasefire. No meaningful concessions from Russia. Nothing.

In American history, I cannot think of a bigger and more tragic reversal in US foreign policy than Trump’s decision to side with autocratic Russia and abandon democratic Ukraine.

This is not just morally wrong. It is also fundamentally contrary to American national interests. The United States, once considered the leader of the free world, is now pursuing policies that help an autocratic aggressor at the expense of a democratic country fighting for its survival. That is both tragic and strategically foolish.

Read more:

Trump Has Shamelessly Abandoned Ukrainians · McFaul’s World.

Trump’s Capitulation to Putin Is Undermining U.S. National Security · The Dispatch.

Putin’s Strategy Is Working · Foreign Affairs.

I’ve also discussed these developments in several recent interviews, including conversations on The Bulwark, NPR’s Morning Edition, and other podcasts. If you’d rather listen than read, I’ve collected five of those conversations here.

Student List supporters celebrate election win in Serbia (protesti.pics)

But Democracy Is Fighting Back!

Last weekend brought remarkable developments in Serbia, Brazil, and Venezuela.

In Serbia, a student-led opposition movement achieved a historic electoral victory over the increasingly autocratic Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling party. In Brazil, voters rejected a return to the Bolsonaro family’s authoritarian brand of politics. And in Venezuela, opposition leader María Corina Machado returned home after nearly a year in exile, raising hopes for democratic restoration.

Significant challenges remain in all three countries. And I don’t agree with every policy position of Lula, Machado, or the Serbian students. But that’s precisely the point! Democracy isn’t about making sure the candidates we support always win. It’s about giving citizens the power to choose their leaders, hold them accountable, and vote them out of office.

These developments remind us that the rise of autocracy is not inevitable. Democratic decline is not irreversible. That’s something worth celebrating, regardless of your politics. Read more in A Good Few Days for Democracy.

Speaking with students at Cornell University

One Year On: Autocrats vs. Democrats

October also marked the first anniversary of my book, Autocrats vs. Democrats!

A lot has happened since then, and I’ve been back on the road this month, with book events at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, at Cornell University in New York City, two talks in New York City, and one talk in Portola Valley, California.

At every stop, I had terrific audiences asking tough questions, from why Trump likes Putin so much to whether Korea will ever unify. After 50 talks in 17 states, I think I’m done talking about this book. But every time I do another one, the energy is so positive that it makes me wonder if I should keep going. The Rolling Stones have been playing (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction for 60 years!

Being on the East Coast also gave me a rare opportunity to appear in person at the MS NOW studios. It’s always so much better to be in person than staring at a blank screen from my home office. I joined Morning Joe (with a later start than usual, compared to Zooming in from California) to discuss Trump’s recent actions toward Ukraine. I also joined Alicia Menendez to discuss the election results in Serbia and Brazil, and I had in-person appearances with Katy Tur and Nicolle Wallace, both of my favorite shows.

MSNOW is surging in viewership, since splitting with NBC News. When they were a single company, I had worked for both for 12 years since 2014. But after they split, I’m happy with my choice of going with MSNOW. Please keep watching!

Defending Democracy Abroad — and at Home

One argument I make in Autocrats vs. Democrats is that supporting democracy abroad isn’t just morally right. It’s also good for America.

I returned to this theme in a recent essay for the Hoover Institution’s Freedom Frequency, arguing that the United States should not abandon its commitment to promoting democracy worldwide. After wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, I understand why Americans are tired of ambitious foreign policy agendas. But let’s not confuse democracy promotion with military intervention or regime change. Supporting democratic movements, independent media, human rights, and the rule of law can make the world safer, more prosperous, and more favorable to American interests. We should not abandon those goals. We can do that most effectively without using military force.

But defending democracy abroad is only part of the challenge. We also must renew our democratic institutions right here at home. With the U.S. midterm elections just days away, I hope every eligible American will exercise their right to vote.

One year after publishing Autocrats vs. Democrats, I remain convinced that the future is not predetermined. Autocrats can be defeated or checked in their efforts to expand their power and influence. Democracies can still thrive and grow. But neither happens automatically. We all have a role to play.

So, whatever your political views, get out and vote on Tuesday if you are an American! Be a participant in the democratic process.

Mike