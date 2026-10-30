McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
18h

Disgusting and treasonous.

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GMBH's avatar
GMBH
17h

Any American or individual, like Musk, living on American soil is committing treason and, must be dealt with as soon as possible.

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