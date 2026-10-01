McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Dick Montagne's avatar
Dick Montagne
Oct 1

I’ll get your book Mike. I like how you think, we’re not going to survive as a nation without people who know how to think, and have their thinking grounded in the truth. Have a great sabbatical year 🙏🏼

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Barry Foster's avatar
Barry Foster
Oct 3

Great post Mike. Enjoy your sabbatical. I hope it’s both productive and restorative. One comment about Trump (and I look forward to the day when his name isn’t in the daily news cycle): he has been actively dismantling American democracy and working against the best interests of the American people. That makes him a traitor in my opinion and I think this should be said out loud everywhere.

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