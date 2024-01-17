McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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James Schumaker's avatar
James Schumaker
Jan 18, 2024

Speaker Johnson and his MAGA coterie are clearly in thrall to Donald Trump, who is in thrall to Putin. Johnson has not done a very good job of concealing the fact that his preferred outcome is no aid for Ukraine and no solution for border issues, so that MAGA types can make political hay during election season.

It's time for the Biden administration to stop negotiating and start playing hardball. Everyone knows what must be done -- seize the House from Republican extremists and hand it over to a moderate coalition of Democrats and Republicans. Pretending that a decent outcome is possible with a Speaker who is only pretending to negotiate is not the way out of this situation. There are political tools that can be used, and the time has come to use them.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
Jan 17, 2024

Along with wondering when/whether the US is going to renew aid to Ukraine, are our European allies also doing everything they can to increase support? I know they provide support already (lots of graphs posted recently showing how much), but I was curious what you may have heard at the meeting about additional steps and plans they may have. Because it seems clear that they might need a Plan B.

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