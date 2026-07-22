McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Archibald Ritter's avatar
Archibald Ritter
Jul 22

Unfortunately and tragically, the USA has already lost the 21st Century to China, definitively and irreversibly, thanks to Trump and the sycophantic GOP.

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Mohammed's avatar
Mohammed
Jul 24

you just helped to prove the authors point about divisive polarization. dont blame or hate your fellow American. Thats exactly what our adversaries want us to do. "A more united America, in turn, would be better able to meet the challenges posed by the autocratic great powers that threaten our security, prosperity, and values." This current Cold War is a much bigger problem and more challenging than the first Cold War. its going to take Americans working together with Allies to overcome this challenge. the 21st century is not lost to China, yet. No one is emigrating to China rather than the US nor are they buying Chinese Treasuries over US T-bills....yet.

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