The Drone Revolution: How Ukraine Is Changing Modern Warfare (video)

Earlier today, I spoke with Caterina Buchatskiy, Director of Analytics and co-founder of the Kyiv-based Snake Island Institute.

Caterina leads a team of analysts researching modern warfare, defense innovation, and the defense industrial base. She is also a Stanford alumna, holding a degree in International Relations and Military History.

During our conversation, we explored Ukraine’s decentralized approach to military innovation, why its deep-strike campaign caught Moscow off guard, how AI is—and isn’t—shaping modern warfare, and much more.

I found our discussion fascinating, and I hope you will too.