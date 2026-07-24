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The Drone Revolution: How Ukraine Is Changing Modern Warfare (video)

A conversation with Caterina Buchatskiy, Director of Analytics at the Snake Island Institute, one of Ukraine's leading defense and security think tanks.
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catarina buchatskiy's avatar
Michael McFaul and catarina buchatskiy

Earlier today, I spoke with Caterina Buchatskiy, Director of Analytics and co-founder of the Kyiv-based Snake Island Institute.

Caterina leads a team of analysts researching modern warfare, defense innovation, and the defense industrial base. She is also a Stanford alumna, holding a degree in International Relations and Military History.

During our conversation, we explored Ukraine’s decentralized approach to military innovation, why its deep-strike campaign caught Moscow off guard, how AI is—and isn’t—shaping modern warfare, and much more.

I found our discussion fascinating, and I hope you will too.

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