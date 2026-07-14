In late June, I had the pleasure of visiting Estonia as part of an 11-day trip to Europe.

While there, I spoke at an event hosted by the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom titled The End of Democracy? Is the Populist Wave Unstoppable?

I was joined on stage by former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves for a timely discussion about the future of America’s commitment to Europe, especially NATO, as well as the challenges facing democracies today more broadly.

I really enjoyed this conversation, and I hope you will too. Watch the full event below.

This workshop was organized in collaboration with Tallinn University of Technology, Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, and Stanford University Libraries.