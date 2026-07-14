The End of Democracy? Is the Populist Wave Unstoppable? (Video)
A timely discussion with former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
In late June, I had the pleasure of visiting Estonia as part of an 11-day trip to Europe.
While there, I spoke at an event hosted by the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom titled The End of Democracy? Is the Populist Wave Unstoppable?
I was joined on stage by former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves for a timely discussion about the future of America’s commitment to Europe, especially NATO, as well as the challenges facing democracies today more broadly.
I really enjoyed this conversation, and I hope you will too. Watch the full event below.
This workshop was organized in collaboration with Tallinn University of Technology, Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, and Stanford University Libraries.
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Democracy rarely collapses in a single dramatic moment. More often, it erodes gradually when independent institutions, a free press, judicial independence, and civic trust are weakened over time. Countries that have experienced authoritarianism understand this lesson all too well. The challenge today is not only to defend democratic institutions, but also to rebuild public confidence that democracy can still deliver justice, security, and opportunity. Thank you for this timely and important discussion.
Iran War Update
June 2, 2026: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before Congress and flatly declares that "the war is over.”
June 11, 2026: The war escalates dramatically. Trump posts that the U.S. will be hitting Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT." Hours later, the military launches Tomahawk cruise missiles, precision-guided aircraft munitions, and Hellfire missiles in a massive overnight bombardment.
Over a month later, the war has escalated once again with the United States expanding its bombing campaign.
With a cessation of hostilities nowhere in sight, someone needs to explain to the White House that war is a state of active, armed conflict between nations. Declaring a ceasefire, claiming “the war is over,” and Trump announcing the framework for peace: “We reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish, everything, and more,” shows an administration completely out of its depth. You can't simply manifest a peace treaty through all-caps tweets and premature declarations of victory.