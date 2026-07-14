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(وحیدالله )wahidullah Noorzai's avatar
(وحیدالله )wahidullah Noorzai
Jul 14

Democracy rarely collapses in a single dramatic moment. More often, it erodes gradually when independent institutions, a free press, judicial independence, and civic trust are weakened over time. Countries that have experienced authoritarianism understand this lesson all too well. The challenge today is not only to defend democratic institutions, but also to rebuild public confidence that democracy can still deliver justice, security, and opportunity. Thank you for this timely and important discussion.

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Jim Paladino's avatar
Jim Paladino
Jul 17

Iran War Update

June 2, 2026: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before Congress and flatly declares that "the war is over.”

June 11, 2026: The war escalates dramatically. Trump posts that the U.S. will be hitting Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT."  Hours later, the military launches Tomahawk cruise missiles, precision-guided aircraft munitions, and Hellfire missiles in a massive overnight bombardment.

Over a month later, the war has escalated once again with the United States expanding its bombing campaign.

With a cessation of hostilities nowhere in sight, someone needs to explain to the White House that war is a state of active, armed conflict between nations. Declaring a ceasefire, claiming “the war is over,” and Trump announcing  the framework for peace: “We reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish, everything, and more,” shows an administration completely out of its depth. You can't simply manifest a peace treaty through all-caps tweets and premature declarations of victory.

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