When Donald Trump was reelected, some of my Ukrainian friends felt a moment of hope. Their defense of their homeland against Putin’s invasion seemed without end. The frontline had stabilized, but Putin’s terrorist attacks against Ukrainian civilians were taking their toll. Trump promised to end the war in one day. Maybe his alleged negotiating skills (he wrote a whole book about them), unorthodox ways, and close personal relationship with Putin could produce a breakthrough other Western leaders couldn’t achieve? I know some in Kyiv privately hoped for a Trump election victory in 2024.

As President Trump’s second year nears its end, it’s clear these were false hopes. Ukrainians would have been better off if Trump had done absolutely nothing regarding the war, just maintained the status quo, than getting involved. (I admit that I, too, supported Trump’s initial engagement in mediation efforts.) Because what is now clear is that Trump and his team are far more interested in doing business deals with Putin and his corrupt cronies than ending the war. Maybe some in the Trump administration believed that these two goals – making money and ending the war – were compatible. I don’t know. But we now know that they are not – the former goal has directly prevented the successful pursuit of the latter.

From first contacts with the second Trump administration, Putin’s strategy was very clear – buy off Trump. As I know from writing about Putin for many decades and dealing with him during the first five years of the Obama administration, the Russian dictator believes that Western leaders have no morals. All they care about is his money. And therefore, they all have a price. Exhibit A is former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. After he stepped down as Germany’s leader, Putin paid him large sums to lobby for Russian business projects in his homeland and across Europe. Most notoriously, Schröder served as chairman of the board of Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company run by Putin’s friend Igor Sechin, and held a leadership position in Nord Stream, the gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia run by another Putin buddy, Matthias Warning. Putin and his team hoped that Trump and his friends would be a similar mark. That’s why they deployed Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, to attend the first meeting between Secretary of State Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov. That’s why they were delighted when Trump appointed two real estate executives, Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to lead negotiations to end the war. Experienced diplomats were pushed aside. Dmitriev then befriended Witkoff, bonding over their shared interest in making money. To deepen these bonds, Dmitriev and the Russian government promised billions of dollars in lucrative business opportunities, once even alleging that the total package of US-Russia business deals could amount to $14 trillion! -- if Moscow and Washington could get the Ukraine “problem” out of the way. The solution Putin, Dmitriev, and others proposed to the Americans was simple: pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and then they could get on with making money together.

Over the next two years, Trump’s Art of the Deal tactics amounted to a series of concessions to Moscow, without getting anything concrete in return to end the war or advance US interests more broadly. That’s because doing business with Putin was the greater focus for Trump’s team. For instance, Trump ended most U.S. military and economic assistance to Ukraine (provision of intelligence allegedly continues, but this is classified and so hard to measure), while still allowing European countries to buy weapons that could then be transferred to Ukraine. If it’s about making money, Trump is all for it. What did he get in return for this giant gift to Putin? Nothing. Trump also made clear that Ukraine could never join NATO while he is president. What did he ask from Putin in return for this concession? Nothing.

After sanctioning two Russian oil companies early in his second term, Trump then moved away from imposing new sanctions, even though he signed into law the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” on September 18, 2026, which, as summarized by the White House website, “authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.” To date, Trump has not used any of these new authorities. And then this week, Trump actually rolled back sanctions on Russia to allow Putin to sell diesel to the world, including the United States -- a decision that will deliver several billion dollars to Putin and thereby help him to continue his invasion of Ukraine. That is the opposite of what Trump promised back in 2024 as a presidential candidate, and later as president. Trump’s war in Iran caused fuel prices to spike, so now he is seeking to offset these costs from his war by prolonging the Ukraine war. It’s immoral. And it won’t work. The relief that American truckers get from these new diesel sales will be minimal. The gift to Putin is enormous.

In addition, Trump’s team is negotiating with the Kremlin to allow for the sale of billions in sanctioned assets of a major Russian oil company, Lukoil, which will generate additional revenue to finance Putin’s war. And there are even discussions about selling a percentage of the Nord Stream pipeline to Americans. Of course, according to reporting, everyone involved in these deals on the American side has close ties to Trump and his family. So, apparently, the Trump and Putin teams didn’t have to get Ukraine out of the way to start doing business together. They are moving forward even as Putin’s war in Ukraine continues and Putin’s terrorist attacks slaughter Ukrainian civilians now nearly every day.

Trump has not helped end the war in Ukraine. He has prolonged it. In doing so, he has sided with autocratic Russia and against democratic Ukraine. That pivot has deeply undermined America’s reputation as the leader of the free world. That outcome is depressing for me. I want my country to stand for values, not just economic transactions. I want my country to be on the side of democracy and against dictatorship, for sovereignty and against imperialism, for good and against evil. I don’t want my government doing business deals with terrorists. But that’s just me. (I know, I’m an old-fashioned idealist.)

But even if you don’t care about these moral issues, Trump’s embrace of Putin and betrayal of Ukrainians are damaging American long-term security and economic interests. Abandoning Ukraine makes the United States look weak in Europe and around the world. Leaders of NATO countries bordering Russia now fear that Trump will not honor America’s Article 5 commitment of the NATO Treaty and come to their aid if Putin attacks them now. Similar fears are growing in Taiwan, where leaders understand how their fate and Ukraine’s fate are intertwined. If Putin can annex parts of Ukraine while the United States watches from the sidelines, then what will prevent Xi Jinping from thinking he can do the same with Taiwan? Nothing could be more damaging to American security and economic interests than an expanded war in Europe or a new war in Asia. The economic pain these larger wars would inflict on Americans would be far greater than the higher diesel prices now. They must be avoided at all costs.

And to assume that the United States could continue to stand on the sidelines if major wars erupted on these two continents is naïve. That’s what many Americans thought in the 1930s; it didn’t work.

Instead, American leaders seeking to avoid getting pulled into future wars should be enhancing deterrence in Europe by aiding, not abandoning, Ukraine. The best way to avoid American soldiers having to fight Russian soldiers in a NATO country is to help Ukrainian warriors defeat the Russian army in Ukraine – more weapons for Ukraine, more sanctions for Russia. Helping Ukrainians stop Russian occupiers makes a larger war in Europe or Asia less likely.

Trump doesn’t seem up to the task. I hope other American leaders are.