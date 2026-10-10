McFaul's World

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news2lose's avatar
news2lose
Oct 10

Not abandoned--betrayed, as in treason.

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Beverly Bullock's avatar
Beverly Bullock
Oct 10

tRump has no interest in helping anyone. Except himself.

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