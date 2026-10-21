President Trump’s recent actions toward Russia and Ukraine have left me deeply troubled. Rather than bringing us closer to peace, his decisions are helping Putin prolong his war against Ukraine, with tragic consequences for Ukrainians.
Over the past 10 days, I’ve discussed these developments in several interviews, alongside broader questions about how autocrats wield power, why democracies must stand together, and what Trump’s approach to America’s democratic allies and authoritarian adversaries means for U.S. foreign policy.
For those interested in digging deeper, I’ve pulled together a selection of recent podcast and radio conversations below.
The Bulwark with Tim Miller
On Putin’s escalating attacks, intelligence cuts, and the consequences of the Trump administration’s decisions for Ukraine.
Watch below, or listen here (Spotify | Apple Music)
NPR’s Morning Edition with Steve Inskeep
On Trump’s shifting Ukraine policy, his treatment of Putin, and what Congress could do to help Ukraine.
Democracy Paradox with Justin Kempf
On the central arguments of Autocrats vs. Democrats, the threat posed by powerful autocracies, and the challenges facing democracies around the world.
Listen here (Spotify | Apple Music)
Clearer Than Truth
On Putin’s transformation of Russia, the Obama administration’s Russia reset, why Putin fears democracy, and possible paths toward ending the war in Ukraine.
Listen here (Spotify | Apple Podcasts)
Civic Forum with Rory Truex
On Trump’s embrace of authoritarian leaders, Putin’s playbook, the Trump–Xi relationship, and the future of American democracy.
Listen here (Spotify | Apple Podcasts)
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I want to express my deep concern regarding the actions of President Donald Trump during the conflict in Ukraine, specifically arguing that his political alignment with Vladimir Putin and the suspension of surveillance aid to Ukrainian civilians amounts to treasonous behavior or is espionage. To address these grievances, I propose a dual approach involving both domestic and global accountability, suggesting that Trump should face formal charges before a United States tribunal such as federal court even if he has immunity. Furthermore, i ask why the international community has not yet intervened, arguing that collaborating with a foreign aggressor who violates a sovereign nation's borders constitutes aiding and abetting an enemy that should be prosecuted through the United Nations. Ultimately, my purpose is to seek guidance and clarification on how legal systems—both national and international—can hold a leader accountable for allegedly conspiring with a hostile foreign power.
You almost lost me at the "deeply troubled" sentiment. Sounds too close to 'very concerned' about an issue. The president is clearly offering aid and comfort to an enemy, and as some have reminded us, this is treasonous.