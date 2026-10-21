President Trump’s recent actions toward Russia and Ukraine have left me deeply troubled. Rather than bringing us closer to peace, his decisions are helping Putin prolong his war against Ukraine, with tragic consequences for Ukrainians.

Over the past 10 days, I’ve discussed these developments in several interviews, alongside broader questions about how autocrats wield power, why democracies must stand together, and what Trump’s approach to America’s democratic allies and authoritarian adversaries means for U.S. foreign policy.

For those interested in digging deeper, I’ve pulled together a selection of recent podcast and radio conversations below.

The Bulwark with Tim Miller

On Putin’s escalating attacks, intelligence cuts, and the consequences of the Trump administration’s decisions for Ukraine.

Watch below, or listen here (Spotify | Apple Music)

NPR’s Morning Edition with Steve Inskeep

On Trump’s shifting Ukraine policy, his treatment of Putin, and what Congress could do to help Ukraine.

Listen here

Democracy Paradox with Justin Kempf

On the central arguments of Autocrats vs. Democrats, the threat posed by powerful autocracies, and the challenges facing democracies around the world.

Listen here (Spotify | Apple Music)

Clearer Than Truth

On Putin’s transformation of Russia, the Obama administration’s Russia reset, why Putin fears democracy, and possible paths toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Listen here (Spotify | Apple Podcasts)

Civic Forum with Rory Truex

On Trump’s embrace of authoritarian leaders, Putin’s playbook, the Trump–Xi relationship, and the future of American democracy.

Listen here (Spotify | Apple Podcasts)