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John D Grove's avatar
John D Grove
6dEdited

I want to express my deep concern regarding the actions of President Donald Trump during the conflict in Ukraine, specifically arguing that his political alignment with Vladimir Putin and the suspension of surveillance aid to Ukrainian civilians amounts to treasonous behavior or is espionage. To address these grievances, I propose a dual approach involving both domestic and global accountability, suggesting that Trump should face formal charges before a United States tribunal such as federal court even if he has immunity. Furthermore, i ask why the international community has not yet intervened, arguing that collaborating with a foreign aggressor who violates a sovereign nation's borders constitutes aiding and abetting an enemy that should be prosecuted through the United Nations. Ultimately, my purpose is to seek guidance and clarification on how legal systems—both national and international—can hold a leader accountable for allegedly conspiring with a hostile foreign power.

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Nancy Maynes's avatar
Nancy Maynes
6d

You almost lost me at the "deeply troubled" sentiment. Sounds too close to 'very concerned' about an issue. The president is clearly offering aid and comfort to an enemy, and as some have reminded us, this is treasonous.

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