Credit: White House

This article originally appeared in The Dispatch

Donald Trump has never hidden his admiration for Russia’s imperial dictator, Vladimir Putin. Shortly after taking office for his first term in 2017, President Trump was asked by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly to defend his respect for Putin, whom O’Reilly called a “killer.” Trump replied, “We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?” The following year, at a press conference in Helsinki during his first summit with Putin, Trump publicly questioned the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. The Russian leader was standing right by his side.

These expressions of affinity for Putin were shocking at the time, but crucially, they did not produce consequential shifts in U.S. foreign policy. The first Trump administration included many senior national security officials who had a different, more accurate assessment of how Putin’s policies threatened American national interests. Trump’s own 2017 National Security Strategy identified Russia (and China) as revisionist powers that “challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.” Reluctantly, in 2017, Trump also signed a new sanctions law, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, that focused on Russia and other adversaries. His first administration even provided a limited number of anti-tank Javelin missiles to Ukraine. The gap between Trump’s friendly rhetoric toward Putin and actual policy was real.

Not anymore. No longer constrained by Gens. H.R. McMaster or Jim Mattis, Trump has gradually but consistently turned his effusive admiration for Putin into the most radical shift in American foreign policy in the last century—and maybe ever. Today, under Trump, the United States—a country that once was considered the leader of the free world—is now openly and shamelessly supporting an imperial dictatorship in Russia.

This tragic pivot started slowly after Trump returned to the White House for a second term. As a presidential candidate in 2024, Trump had claimed he could end the war in Ukraine in one day. Once back in power, he and his team seemed to be trying to mediate an end to the fighting. I applauded these efforts at the time. Putin’s barbaric invasion has killed too many people: soldiers and civilians in Ukraine, but also scores of young Russian men, many sent to the front only to become casualties within days and sometimes even hours of their arrival. Russia is losing on the frontline. Ukrainian warriors have stopped the advance of Russia’s invading army and have recently begun taking back chunks of occupied territory. So, Putin has changed tactics, focusing instead on expanding an intensified campaign of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. His military now targets Ukrainian civilians on a near-daily basis, while seeking to eliminate their energy and water infrastructure to heighten their suffering during the winter. This terrorism is motivated by the inaccurate belief that a traumatized Ukrainian society would pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to capitulate. Who could not support ending such a war?

I cannot say for sure if Trump genuinely was trying to end the war, or whether his desire to improve relations with Putin and do business deals with Russian companies was always the greater priority. What I can say is that his approach to negotiations has been fundamentally flawed and ineffective. Trump and his negotiators—real estate businessmen Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—decided early on that they would give concessions to Putin in the hope that he would stop fighting. For instance, while still allowing American companies to sell arms to Europeans who then transfer them to Ukraine, Trump has ended direct military and economic assistance to Kyiv. Trump has also made it clear that Ukraine could not join NATO while he was president, and he consistently ridicules Zelensky and berates him for not wanting peace. The latter is a talking point Kremlin propagandists could have written. Conversely, Trump hosted Putin for a summit in Alaska in August 2025, personally greeting him on the tarmac with a red-carpet welcome. But none of Trump’s gifts to Putin have produced even a small change in Putin’s commitment to continue his war.

This month, Trump’s pivot toward Putin became more pronounced, with real-world negative consequences for Ukraine. He eased sanctions on Russian diesel, allowing Moscow to release millions of barrels of fuel onto the global market. He then signed an executive order waiving most of the new sanctions and tariffs against Russia under the Lindsey O. Graham Act, two days before they were to take effect. Then, most damagingly of all, came the restrictions on SpaceX’s satellite communications service, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications and drone operations. Reuters reported that the order to limit access originated inside the White House, although it remains unclear who authorized it. Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have both denied personal responsibility, suggesting they knew how unpopular this decision would be with the public. But the effect on Ukrainian air defenses has been serious. As Zelensky put it: “We couldn’t use a tool that helps protect people. That’s very painful and frustrating.”

Trump has defended the diesel deal and waiving of sanctions as necessary to keep Putin at the negotiating table. It’s the same old playbook—appease Putin and then hope he will kindly end his invasion. It hasn’t worked before; it isn’t working now. In fact, these new gifts will have the opposite effect. They will encourage Putin to keep fighting, knowing that if he does, Trump will offer him still more concessions. And to make things even worse, we have now learned that Putin has floated the idea to Trump of a meeting among China, Russia, and the United States to deal with the “Ukraine crisis,” just as imperial powers used to do in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Thus, the past week has been one of the darkest in the history of U.S.-Ukraine relations; Trump’s longstanding admiration for Putin has given way to a radically new American foreign policy that puts the United States unabashedly on the side of autocratic Russia and tragically against democratic Ukraine. Trump is finally backing up his words with actions—actions that are both immoral and contrary to America’s national interests.

Call me old-fashioned or idealistic, but I still believe that morality should play a role in American foreign policy. Of course, American presidents and diplomats sometimes must engage with autocrats to advance U.S. interests. I did as the U.S. ambassador to Russia. But we do not have to embrace them as friends or allies, especially imperial dictators like Putin, who uses terrorism and kidnapping as instruments of his war against Ukraine. I do not want my country helping such an evil leader. I want my country to be against imperialism and for sovereignty, to stand against dictatorship and for democracy, to aid those fighting for independence and against occupation.

But it’s not just the right thing to do; it’s also the pragmatic thing to do. Let’s be realistic. Putin is not going to abandon his autocratic partners in China, Iran, and North Korea just because Trump offers him concessions. That is a naïve reading of Putin. He sees the United States as his enemy, no matter how many gifts he gets from Trump.

By trying to appease Putin, Trump is also weakening America’s relationships with our democratic allies and partners in Europe. In this new era of great power competition with China and Russia, our democratic allies are America’s greatest comparative advantage. Together, the free world has far greater economic power and military strength than autocracies, and our democratic values and ideals have significantly more global appeal than those of autocracies. But Trump’s embrace of Putin and his abandonment of Ukraine are weakening these ties.

And Xi Jinping is watching too. As America proves feckless in standing with Ukraine, Xi must increasingly believe that Trump will show similar indifference when it comes to defending Taiwan.

The good news, however, is that the United States is not a dictatorship. We remain a democracy with competitive elections just around the corner. Polls show clearly that the American people do not share Trump’s admiration for Putin. According to the Pew Research Center, 84 percent of Americans have little or no confidence in Putin “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.” A recent YouGov poll also found that most Americans sympathize with Ukraine, with just 4 percent saying they sympathize with Russia in the conflict. Another recent YouGov poll suggests that more Americans want to increase aid to Ukraine than decrease it. Therefore, I am hoping that early in the new year, with a new balance of power in Congress and Trump fully into his lame-duck era, the House of Representatives and Senate will introduce legislation to provide a new military aid package to Ukraine and another bill to make any business deal with Russian companies illegal until Putin ends his war. Dare President Trump to veto them.

In embracing Putin and abandoning Ukrainians, Trump is out of step with American society. Hopefully, more emboldened and courageous leadership in the U.S. Congress next year will realign American actions regarding Putin’s barbaric war in Ukraine with the will of the American people.