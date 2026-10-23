McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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😊Hummingbird's avatar
😊Hummingbird
4d

Trump IS Putins puppet and a TRAITOR to this country. Absolutely needs to be tried and punished for his war crimes.

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6 replies
Nibbles McDaniel's avatar
Nibbles McDaniel
4d

Thank you for speaking out, Professor McFaul. It makes a difference to have someone with your knowledge and credibility stand up like you have.

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