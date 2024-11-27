McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Mike Moore's avatar
Mike Moore
Nov 27, 2024

"What happens in Europe today impacts what happens in Asia tomorrow."

Agreed. The converse is also true. We live more than ever in an inter-connected world. Our shabby exit from Afghanistan no doubt gave some encouragement to Putin when he was considering whether to pull the trigger on his invasion of Ukraine. Hopefully, Mr. Trump will remember the heavy criticism his predecessor received over that abrupt exit that led to a renewed takeover of the Afghans by the Taliban. Handing over Ukraine to Putin would subject him to ten times more criticism because of Ukraine's far greater strategic importance in Europe. As mentioned in the piece, such a surrender would also subject us to further, larger dangers such as encouraging a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. It would also encourage Putin and his allies, the mullahs in Iran and the dictator in North Korea, to stir up more trouble and threats wherever they see an opportunity to undermine Western interests and values.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
Nov 27, 2024

Unfortunately, it seems a sure bet that the next administration would not protect Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, so let's hope the deterrence is strong.

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