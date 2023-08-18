McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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James Schumaker's avatar
James Schumaker
Aug 18, 2023

It's interesting how people are willing to go over the heads of Ukrainians and directly negotiate "land for peace" with Putin, but only Ukrainian land. I wonder what these same people would say if Ukraine suddenly started taking Russian territory that was historically Ukrainian? They would sing a different tune. "Land for peace" would suddenly morph into "withdraw to your international borders."

The principal problem Ukraine faces now is not how to negotiate a peace with Putin. It is how to acquire the necessary weapons to drive Putin's forces from Ukraine. Folks Inside the Beltway continue to brag, with some justice, about how much we have done to aid Ukraine in its efforts to rearm. The problem is that we are not doing it quickly enough, and we are not giving them everything they need to win.

After 23 years in power, no one can be under any illusions that a peace with Putin is anything more than a temporary ceasefire. He and his regime will only be deterred from attacking again if they are driven out of Ukraine, and faced with a force that they cannot defeat. We aren't there yet -- not even close.

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Steve Lester's avatar
Steve Lester
Aug 18, 2023

Never, ever, deal at all in any way with Putin unless your back is absolutely knife-proof. For him, an agreement is not ever an obligation. It is only a foot in the door.

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