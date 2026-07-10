McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Johan's avatar
Johan
Jul 10

Michael, "NATO lives on" is doing a lot of work here. An alliance whose success metric has dropped to "the American president did not detonate it this week" is not living. It is on a ventilator.

The behavioral read is simpler than the diplomatic one. Deterrence is not a treaty text. It is a belief state in an adversary's head about what a specific man will do at 3am. Article 5 was never the guarantee. The credibility of the signatory was. Once Tallinn stops believing, the clause is furniture. Nobody in Narva is reading the Washington Treaty. They are reading Trump's phone logs.

The €70 billion is real and it matters. But notice what it actually signals: Europe pricing in American absence and paying the premium itself. That is not alliance cohesion. That is a hedge. Hedges are rational. They are also how alliances end, quietly, one budget line at a time, long before anyone withdraws from anything.

You call a no-drama summit a win. I would call it evidence that the bar has been recalibrated so far down that the recalibration is itself the story. Institutions do not usually die by exit. They die when everyone starts behaving as if the institution were already gone, and then one day it is.

Ankara was not a victory. It was a stay of execution. Worth having. Worth naming correctly.

🐌Johan

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Jul 10

I'd like to thank Mr. McFaul for allowing comments & not locking everything. Am I the only one who thinks the EU & NATO might actually benefit by being more independent from U.S.

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