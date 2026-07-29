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Democracy, Diplomacy and the New World Order
A recording of my recent talk at the Aspen Institute
Jul 29
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Michael McFaul
85
5
27
The Drone Revolution: How Ukraine Is Changing Modern Warfare (video)
A conversation with Caterina Buchatskiy, Director of Analytics at the Snake Island Institute, one of Ukraine's leading defense and security think tanks.
Jul 24
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Michael McFaul
and
catarina buchatskiy
217
18
33
50:21
The Dangers of Unilateralism Abroad and Polarization at Home
If American leaders continue to go it alone abroad and foment division at home, we will lose the 21st century to China.
Jul 22
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Michael McFaul
99
15
31
The End of Democracy? Is the Populist Wave Unstoppable? (Video)
A timely discussion with former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Jul 14
•
Michael McFaul
84
7
22
The World's Most Dangerous Flashpoints—Harry Litman with Michael McFaul
War rages on in Iran and Ukraine; Trump stays in NATO (for now).
Jul 12
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Michael McFaul
and
Harry Litman
263
14
35
31:12
NATO Lives On
The NATO Summit in Ankara this week produced some positive results and avoided a major blow-up between the US and Europe.
Jul 10
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Michael McFaul
281
20
71
Discussing the NATO summit with James Goldgeier
A recording from Michael McFaul's live video
Jul 9
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Michael McFaul
and
James Goldgeier
176
11
24
45:07
How Trump Killed the Party of Reagan (And Why It Might Not Stay Dead)
Donald Trump embraced autocrats. Now his allies are tired of it.
Jul 6
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Michael McFaul
172
33
49
Celebrating July 4th in Moscow: The Honor of a Lifetime
The annual reception at Spaso House was more than a party. It was a showcase of the culture, values, and democratic ideals that gave America influence…
Jul 3
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Michael McFaul
207
11
33
2026 World Cup: A Soft-Power Opportunity Missed?
The World Cup should have been a soft-power triumph for the US. Instead, visa barriers, travel restrictions and a growing sense of exclusion risk…
Jul 1
•
Jennifer Monaghan
75
11
19
June 2026
June 2026 Newsletter: Iran, Ukraine, and Lessons in Leadership
Reflections on the choices that shape American leadership abroad and at home.
Jun 29
•
Michael McFaul
140
9
34
Why Obama Was Such a Fantastic Boss
A trip to Chicago last week left me feeling nostalgic but also inspired to do more about the future.
Jun 23
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Michael McFaul
2,481
72
472
© 2026 Michael McFaul
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