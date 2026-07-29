McFaul's World

McFaul's World

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Democracy, Diplomacy and the New World Order
A recording of my recent talk at the Aspen Institute
  Michael McFaul
The Drone Revolution: How Ukraine Is Changing Modern Warfare (video)
A conversation with Caterina Buchatskiy, Director of Analytics at the Snake Island Institute, one of Ukraine's leading defense and security think tanks.
  Michael McFaul and catarina buchatskiy
50:21
The Dangers of Unilateralism Abroad and Polarization at Home
If American leaders continue to go it alone abroad and foment division at home, we will lose the 21st century to China.
  Michael McFaul
The End of Democracy? Is the Populist Wave Unstoppable? (Video)
A timely discussion with former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
  Michael McFaul
The World's Most Dangerous Flashpoints—Harry Litman with Michael McFaul
War rages on in Iran and Ukraine; Trump stays in NATO (for now).
  Michael McFaul and Harry Litman
31:12
NATO Lives On
The NATO Summit in Ankara this week produced some positive results and avoided a major blow-up between the US and Europe.
  Michael McFaul
Discussing the NATO summit with James Goldgeier
A recording from Michael McFaul's live video
  Michael McFaul and James Goldgeier
45:07
How Trump Killed the Party of Reagan (And Why It Might Not Stay Dead)
Donald Trump embraced autocrats. Now his allies are tired of it.
  Michael McFaul
Celebrating July 4th in Moscow: The Honor of a Lifetime
The annual reception at Spaso House was more than a party. It was a showcase of the culture, values, and democratic ideals that gave America influence…
  Michael McFaul
2026 World Cup: A Soft-Power Opportunity Missed?
The World Cup should have been a soft-power triumph for the US. Instead, visa barriers, travel restrictions and a growing sense of exclusion risk…
  Jennifer Monaghan

June 2026

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